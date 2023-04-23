Warrnambool Mermaids demonstrated its ongoing ability to have a different person step up and contribute on any given night during its 24-point win against Mildura on Saturday.
Mermaids' teen point guard Mia Mills had 22 points (15 from three) and 10 rebounds in the Mermaids' 80-56 win over the Heat in the first of a three-week stretch of Big V home games at The Arc.
The reigning division one champions, now 3-2, have boasted a different leading scorer in four of its five games this year, with coach Lee Primmer also pleased with his rosters' contributions from top-to-bottom.
"When you have a look through our (points), it goes six, seven, eight, four, six, 10, 22," he said of Saturday's win. "The two wins we've had the last two weeks, we've had one player have a 20 with everyone else right down the list end up with some points. We're all contributing at both ends of the floor."
On any given night someone could have that 20 points.- Lee Primmer
The Mermaids shrugged off a lukewarm start against the Heat - down by 11 at the first break - to get out to a two-point lead at half time. Dominating the boards 67-45, and off the back of improved defensive pressure, the Mermaids outscored the Heat by at least 10 in both the third and fourth terms. Amy Wormald was again prolific with 10 points and 15 boards, along with six assists.
Primmer added the talent on his roster was getting better with each passing game, including under 16 state talent Poppy Myers in her first season of Big V basketball.
"She hasn't looked out of place," he said of Myers. "I put her in early in the game and she just looked like she was born to be out there. Mia had a double-double, Cigi Lual went onto the (Heat's) import, she's scored 15 but I reckon she scored 12 in the first quarter... she's come on big time. Really happy with the bench, Elise Thurman comes off the bench and gives you energy. On any given night someone could have that 20 points."
Primmer said Mills, who has high game IQ, was looking to score more aggressively, with her ability to shot the three among the best in the side.
"When we can free her up and get her into the two spot sometimes, that opens her up for a shot a little more," he said. "She shoots it (three) as good as anyone, but she probably doesn't have an opportunity to have those open shots all the time."
The Mermaids are without some key players through injury, including Paiyton Noonan (foot), Molly McLaren (back) and Meg Carlin (toe).
Meanwhile, Warrnambool Seahawks extended their winning form to four games, banking an 100-76 win over Southern Peninsula at The Arc.
Playing coach Alex Gynes enjoyed his third double-double of the season (22 points, 10 rebounds), while import JP Pollydore knocked down 27 points.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.