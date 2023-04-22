Hampden league's reigning premier flexed its ability to cover key unavailability on Saturday and keep its unbeaten record intact.
In what was a one-versus-two clash between South Warrnambool and Warrnambool, the Roosters were dominant from start to finish to record a 62-27 win.
The Roosters, who have won their first four games by an average of 47 goals, were without co-captain and goal attack Annie Blackburn, as well as senior coach Will Jamison for the clash. Olivia Marris and midcourter Ally O'Connor covered both roles respectively.
O'Connor said Marris, who grew up playing in goals before transitioning more into the midcourt, impressed in the goal attack position typically held down by Blackburn.
"Coming into this game, Liv had to step into goal attack and she did so so perfectly," O'Connor said. "She was patient, she was calm, she took that leadership and did such an amazing job so real credit to her."
"From this game you can see she can still be that dominant goal attack. We're really lucky to have her in that versatility role."
Though the Roosters proved dominant across all positions, Meg Kelson was another stand out with her hardness in defence.
"You can always count on Meg to be that gritty player who you know is going to work their absolute butt of," O'Connor said. "Any position, we threw her into goal defence (in the fourth quarter) and she dominated."
O'Connor, balancing her role in the midcourt with coaching duties, took away some of her own learning from the experience.
"You're not only thinking about yourself but you're thinking about the others as well," she said. "I was opening up my vision to the entire court, seeing what girls were doing, what we were doing right, what we needed to work on.
"In saying that, yes I had the role of coach, but everyone stepped up... I think it was more of a team effort."
O'Connor said the Roosters, who have the next fortnight off, were determined not to become complacent moving forward.
"I think this season... there has been a few interesting results throughout the rounds, so we're trying not to get complacent," she said. "Yes, we are lucky enough to be winning by these margins but into the games coming we've got to work for the entire 60 minutes.
Warrnambool co-coach Raewyn Poumako credited a "well-oiled" Roosters outfit for being switched on from the get-go.
"They were more ready to play than we were," she said. "We were probably a bit sluggish, still coming together as a new team.
"Once we started to get into the game at the end, then it was over."
Jordi Bidmade had an impact for the Blues in defence after coming on at wing defence in the second half, while several players were moved into at least two positions.
"I was happy with, when we did changes, how they adjusted and the improvements that came with our changes," Poumako said.
The Blues are 2-1 to start the season and play Camperdown next round.
