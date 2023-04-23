North Warrnambool Eagles playing coach Maddison Vardy says her team is focused on playing its own style of netball ahead of a blockbuster finals re-match against Cobden next round.
The Eagles proved too strong for Camperdown in round three of the Hampden league open fixture on Saturday, pulling away for a 67-31 win, with Vardy praising a young Magpies outfit for their competitiveness across the four quarters.
With two similarly close losses and wins against Hamilton and Terang Mortlake to start the year, Vardy was thrilled to get a strong win on the board heading into reigning grand finalists Cobden at Bushfield Recreation Reserve on Saturday.
"We had a tough one against Hamilton (in round one) so it's really good to go into Cobden with the last two wins under our belt," Vardy said. "We haven't had any easy games, so we're just working on what we need to work on and not getting sucked into our opponents' way of play. We're really excited to go into Cobden next week."
With goal shooter Victoria Grundy a late out on Saturday morning and teenager Nakiah Thomas also missing, the Eagles had a late shuffle of positions against the Magpies with Vardy returning to centre and Tahni Porter moving into goals.
Emily Saffin, who shoots in under 17s, played a full game in wing attack for the Eagles, Millie Shiells stepped up in the side's defence from division one, while Matilda Sewell also got a run out at wing defence.
The coach felt pairing Porter with Skye Billings in goals gave her side a different look, with both fast, dynamic players.
"Tahni moves a lot more, so it's a really good second option for us if we did want to go for a much faster goaling end," she said.
Meanwhile, Cobden responded to its round two draw against Hamilton, banking a 25-goal victory against Terang Mortlake on Saturday.
Playing coach Sophie Hinkley felt her team was better prepared on Saturday after failing to adjust to conditions against Hamilton a week earlier.
"It was probably to do with our own mindsets and Hamilton, we expected to be a great side, they're very physical and skilful," Hinkley said of the round two draw. "This week was about sticking to what we do well."
The Bombers enjoyed a fast and high-scoring contest against Terang Mortlake, with 125 goals scored between the two sides.
"The scoreline was huge," Hinkley said. "I said to someone, I saw the Super Netball game (on Saturday) was 66-67 and they play indoors and have double super shots, so for us to have 125 goals shot across the game, the ball was moving really quickly everywhere. Our ball movement and systems that we play were able to be executed."
Goal shooter Emily Finch was a standout, producing a best-on-court performance with 57 goals.
"Em's often very dominant, I think people forget how dominant she can actually be," Hinkley said. "(Saturday) she was just a really great target for us under the post.
"She's very accurate, I think she shot 57 from 65, she was over 80 percent which is impressive when you're putting that many goals up in a day."
Hinkley said the Bombers were preparing for a different defensive line-up from the Eagles, compared to their last meeting in an semi final in September.
"They've got Skye and Maddie and Maisie (Barlow) which create a really great backbone for their team and we expect them to be building their connections," she said. "North's always a team that really peak towards the later half of the year, so we'll be expecting them to be really tough opposition."
