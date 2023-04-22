Police caution on door-to-door salesmen

Koroit police have issued a warning to local residents about door-to-door asphalt salesman after receiving multiple complaints this week.
Sergeant Pat Day, of Koroit police, has appealed for information from the public after they were contacted by a number of business owners in the Port Fairy and Koroit area this week.
"We have been contacted by business owners concerned about door-to-door asphalt salesman offering to complete work," Sergeant Day said.
"They have been cold calling at business stating that they have leftover product and can complete both small and large jobs.
"Two males were doing the rounds in Port Fairy on Thursday afternoon. Both have either an English or Irish accents.
"To our knowledge no one has engaged them to complete the work they are selling but I would suggest caution and due diligence."
Anyone with information should contact Koroit police.
