South Rovers A grade netball coach Kylie Carter says Saturday's crunch clash against Old Collegians is going to be a tough, physical battle between two teams desperate to clinch their first win of the Warrnambool and District league season.
The Lions and Warriors meet on the court from 1.50pm at Walter Oval and while both sides enter the match with 0-2 records, have shown glimpses they can match it with the best despite making a swag of changes through the off-season.
Carter said round two's loss against Kolora-Noorat came down to a significant lapse in the third term and hoped the group could address it quickly.
"It was goal-for-goal for a while and we sort of did chase most of the day, but then we had a really disappointing third quarter and it let us down," she said.
"It's the premiership quarter and they call it that for a reason so once you get behind, especially in those conditions it's hard to recover from that."
Carter, who coached the Lions to finals in season 2022, said after some key departures through the off-season, namely league MVP Lena Wright, there was an expected adjustment period for her group.
She added the Lions were continuing to work diligently at training and the results would come on the win-loss board.
"We've got a couple of new girls in the mix but we've also kept some of the core group which is important," she said.
"We're adjusting for sure, they're learning to play together in a way. We brought up Asha Roche from A reserve and she's given us more depth in the shooting.
"It's just about it all gelling together and hopefully that starts against Old Collegians. They've had a rough start to the season as well and will be looking to get a win on the board.
"Hopefully it'll be great to see the girls earn themselves a win (on Saturday)."
Carter said starting the game strongly against the Warriors was going to be "integral".
"It's integral we get that strong start and hold onto it," she said. "From there we just want to play every quarter like it's your first.
"If we do the small things well and for long enough it'll go a long way to winning the game."
Expecting a tight tussle with the Warriors, Carter said the Lions were up for the challenge.
"Collegians always bring it right up to us, no matter where we both are on the ladder," she said.
"Jemmah (Lambevski), she's really strong and always leads the girls on the court well. She'll get the young girls up and about.
"I expect a really tight game and a really tough game. They always are."
The highly-regarded Lions mentor said there was plenty of positives to take out of the first two rounds and believed the tide would turn quickly with the attitude among the playing group "strong."
"The best thing I can say about my team is they always play for each other no matter what," she said. "They keep a strong, steady head despite what's happening on the court, and they're always having fun which is the main thing.
"That's an important part of my coaching, rewarding the things that we do well and quickly letting the things go we didn't and moving on. My group does that really well I think. My girls always give 110 per cent no matter what. You can't ask for much more."
Elsewhere across the competition on Saturday, Dennington and Kolora-Noorat will be hoping to make it back-to-back wins when both teams meet in what looms as a fascinating battle, Merrivale and Panmure will undoubtedly draw a lot of local interest with the two premiership hopefuls set to light up the court, while Allansford will be hoping to inflict Nirranda with an upset loss. Russells Creek hosts Timboon Demons in the final match at Mack Oval.
