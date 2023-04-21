WARRNAMBOOL-trained Aurora's Symphony chases his third cups victory in five starts this Saturday, but leading local trainer Symon Wilde has issued a word of warning to punters.
Aurora's Symphony lines up in the $300,000 Mornington Cup following an unplaced run at Flemington and a second placing in the Adelaide Cup after Colac and Launceston Cups victories.
With no Melbourne metropolitan meeting this Saturday, the nine-race Mornington Cup program carries city status.
The winner of the Mornington Cup gains a golden ticket into this year's coveted Caulfield Cup.
Wilde said he will keep a close eye on the weather on Saturday before making a final decision regarding a run for Aurora's Symphony in the Mornington Cup.
"I don't think Aurora's Symphony is really at home on wet tracks," Wilde told The Standard.
"I'll leave it to the scratching deadline on Saturday morning to see if we run or not.
"I've got no worries about the 2400 metres of the race my biggest concern is the condition of the track if we get more rain.
"I think Aurora's Symphony is better on tracks with a bit of give in them - not heavy tracks.
"I would say if he runs on Saturday, it'll be his last run for this campaign.
"I've been very happy with his form.
"He's been consistent and has been a great money spinner for his connections winning more then $700,000 in stakemoney and costing only $40,000 as a yearling back in 2018."
Other Warrnambool trainers who have runners at Mornington on Saturday are Aaron Purcell, Lindsey Smith and Shane Jackson.
Purcell saddles up Dashing, Lord Turnbury and Mark Of The Man while Feuermond is Smith's runner on the day.
Mystery Island carries the hopes for Jackson.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.