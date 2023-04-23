The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool woman's mail room posting to help with Australia's war effort

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
April 23 2023 - 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool's Lexie McMurrick enlisted in 1942 and worked in the mailroom ensuring parcels made it to soldiers serving overseas. Picture by Katrina Lovell
Warrnambool's Lexie McMurrick enlisted in 1942 and worked in the mailroom ensuring parcels made it to soldiers serving overseas. Picture by Katrina Lovell

During World War II, Warrnambool's Lexie McMurrick was one of many working around the clock in the mailroom to ensure parcels and letters made it to loved ones on the battlefront.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.