During World War II, Warrnambool's Lexie McMurrick was one of many working around the clock in the mailroom to ensure parcels and letters made it to loved ones on the battlefront.
The army had taken over the popular St Kilda entertainment venue - Palais-de-Danse - and converted it into a post office where at age 18 Mrs McMurrick went to work after she enlisted.
She went from milking cows by hand on the farm in Kerang to sorting mail in the city after she joined the Australian Women's Army Service on April 12, 1942.
It was important work and a time filled with fond memories.
"It was a great job because you could imagine how excited they'd be about receiving the letters," Mrs McMurrick said.
It was also the place she met her husband, Tom, who she married after the end of the war back in his home town of Warrnambool.
With about 500,000 Australian troops serving overseas in Europe, North Africa, Asia and the Pacific, the volume of mail through the post office meant staff were working around the clock over three different shifts.
"Whatever was sent by their parents, we posted," she said. "They lived in hope they'd reach there."
Mrs McMurrick said sometimes she'd notice liquid dribbling from the packages she was sorting. Whether that was jars of homemade jam or bottles of drinks that weren't sealed properly she will never know, but hopefully at least some of the contents were still there by the time they reached their overseas destination.
As well as sorting parcels going to and from the front, Mrs McMurrick would at times help put together care packages for the soldiers with items donated from the public. The packages would be filled with cakes, bottles of beer and knitted socks.
During the war years, postal staff would live at accommodation provided by the army and one of the places Mrs McMurrick lived was the Toorak property owned by the Coles-Myer family.
She said her sister, who also joined the army, got to met US first lady Eleanor Roosevelt during a visit to Australia. "It was a good time. I enjoyed it," Mrs McMurrick said.
Until about 10 years ago, those that worked in the mailroom during the war would meet up every year for a reunion and reminisce.
Mrs McMurrick - who turned 99 in March - met her husband Tom at the Palais De Danse when he was sent there to work while he was recuperating from an injury he received when he was stationed in Darwin. A bomb had landed on a tree nearby and fell, nearly killing him.
Mrs McMurrick said the thing she loved most about him was "his blond hair" and, as she has quipped to staff at Mercy Place where she lives now, that he could iron his own shirt.
After the war, Tom went to work for the Warrnambool post office and the couple had five children. And, as her family will tell you, she then started ironing her husband's shirts for him.
