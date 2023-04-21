Winter is coming, get your booster and flu shot

Dear valued subscribers,
It's time to roll up your sleeve again and get your COVID-19 booster and flu shots.
South-west healthcare providers are still seeing patients and outbreaks - proof the worldwide pandemic is far from over.
The real danger is that as we head into winter, there will be a surge in both COVID-19 and influenza infections.
The numbers are already heading in the wrong direction, with Victoria still recording about 6000 coronavirus cases each week - and they are only cases that people are reporting. There are most likely many more infected people out there.
One thing that is very clear is that despite high vaccination rates and improved treatments, COVID-19 is still a deadly disease; particularly for the frail, the elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions.
And sadly, deaths continue. State government figures indicate generally between 20 and 35 deaths are reported each week. One week in February there were 56 - an average of eight each day.
While nobody wants to or expects to see a return to lockdowns and mandatory restrictions, the authorities could be doing a lot more to promote appropriate behaviour.
That said, individuals are ultimately responsible for their own health and wellbeing. If you haven't had your latest COVID-19 booster and flu shot, now is the time to do so.
Your life, and the life of others you are close to and care about, is in your hands.
In other news this week, an auction at Naringal has set a new benchmark price for farmland in the south-west.
An 82-hectare property at Swans Lane near Naringal sold for just under $3.5 million - $17,200 an acre.
The RSL says it's "disappointing" a piece of Warrnambool's war memorabilia has been left to rust away, and it is keen to see it restored.
When photos emerged of the WWI gun from Cannon Hill lying outside in a council depot, it was met with disappointment by veterans and the RSL.
Less than half of the 200 property owners that were sent letters about Warrnambool City Council's new $400 short-stay accommodation charge have paid up.
Do you remember when the Lady Bay Hotel had topless barmaids for a short time? It caused quite a stir.
A living memorial to one of the most significant battles of the Anzacs' Gallipoli campaign has found its way home to Grassmere.
Just a stone's throw from where Grassmere storekeeper Emma Gray propagated five trees nearly a century ago from an original Gallipoli Lone Pine cone souvenired by Digger Thomas Keith McDowell, the Anzac spirit is alive and well.
Warrnambool's Anzac Day events will be a "return to normal" for the community after the pandemic impacted commemoration services the past three years.
Organiser Tony Geyer said streets would be closed around the memorial with the day's events kicking off with a Dawn Service in the dark at 5.45am.
Warrnambool police is ramping up its patrols around Cannon Hill and other "hooning" areas.
Warrnambool hospitality venues are "screaming for staff" ahead of one of the city's busiest weeks of the year, the May Racing Carnival.
A Camperdown district man who told his ex-partner he was in a "killing mood" before attempting to run her off the road has since admitted to owning unregistered firearms.
Cost of living pressures and the potential for an increase in university fees is pushing domestic students in Warrnambool onto the "verge of homelessness", a student coordinator says.
Almost $4 million was pumped into the Moyne Shire economy over the March long weekend, new data has revealed.
Tourists flocked to the region for the Port Fairy Festival and spent up big at local businesses, the Spendmapp figures show.
A band that has played at every Koroit Irish Festival since it began in 1997 has been honoured for its contribution to the Irish-Australian community.
Johnny Anscombe and the Rubber Band have been named the 2023 Koroit Irish Festival Artist of the Year.
Wannon Water has been urged to rein in spending with the regulator unveiling plans to slash $15 million off its proposed budget.
And in a bid to keep water bills down, the water authority is increasing its debt rather than passing on extra costs to consumers.
Geoff Soma is stepping down from his role as chief executive officer at the Western Region Alcohol and Drug Centre after 23 years at the helm.
Until next week, stay safe and take care.
Rachael Houlihan, deputy editor
Deputy editor at The Standard. Former Warrnambool City Council and general news reporter. Send me news tips: rhoulihan@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
