The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Police delighted with result after executing a search warrant

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated April 21 2023 - 1:20pm, first published 1:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stolen fishing gear found hidden in roof during police raid
Stolen fishing gear found hidden in roof during police raid

A large range of expensive fishing gear was found hidden in a Warrnambool home's roof under insulation during a police raid on Friday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.