Man to appear in court after allegedly breaking into parents' home

UPDATE, Monday, 7.30am:
A well known Portland offender has been arrested again, this time after allegedly breaking into and stealing from his parents' home.
The 43-year-old man has been charged with burglary and theft, accused of taking clothes, jewellery, watches and a chainsaw.
He was arrested on Sunday and transported to the Warrnambool police station where he is being held until a bail/remand hearing in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday.
It's understood South Australian police are also interested in catching up with the man, who is wanted there in relation to a large number of charges relating to offences of dishonesty, including using stolen bank cards.
The man has a long criminal history and has served jail terms in the past.
Police are expected to oppose bail on the grounds the man is an unacceptable risk of continuing to commit crimes.
He is one of three men to face court in Warrnambool today for bail/remand hearings.
A 40-year-old Warrnambool man was arrested at his home on Friday after police executed a warrant at his Ocean Grove address.
A large range of expensive fishing gear was found hidden in the roof of his home roof under insulation.
At the property police officers found expensive rods, reels and tackle boxes secreted in the roof, much of it believed to be stolen from Warrnambool caravan parks.
Other items located included power and hand tools, also believed to be stolen.
A 40-year-old Warrnambool man has been charged with about 15 theft-related offences.
On Friday evening a bail justice remanded him in custody over the weekend to go to court on Monday.
He was recently placed on a community corrections order in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court and regularly appears on theft-related matters.
A third man, a 39-year-old from Warrnambool, will appear in court on charges relating to breaching court orders.
Friday: A large range of expensive fishing gear was found hidden in a Warrnambool home's roof under insulation during a police raid on Friday morning.
Detective Acting Sergeant Derek Verity, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said a warrant was executed by detectives at 9am Friday at an Ocean Grove address in Warrnambool.
At the property police officers found expensive rods, reels and tackle boxes secreted in the roof, much of it believed to be stolen from Warrnambool caravan parks.
Other items located included power and hand tools, also believed to be stolen.
A 40-year-old Warrnambool man was arrested at his home before being taken to the Warrnambool police station.
He remained mute when interviewed by officers and is in the process of being charged with about 15 theft-related offences.
Included will be charges related to stealing alcohol from a neighbour's fridge a number of times.
The man is expected to appear before a bail justice on Friday evening where police will apply for the man to be remanded in custody to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday.
The 40-year-old was recently placed on a community corrections order in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court.
"It was an excellent result," Detective Acting Sergeant Verity said after the raid.
Warrnambool police have been investigating the series of fishing gear thefts that have happened in the city during the past couple of months.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.