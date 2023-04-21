The Standard
Four Hampden league prospects named in initial Vic Country under 18 squads

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated April 21 2023 - 12:24pm, first published 12:12pm
Cobden's Flynn Penry in action for the GWV Rebels. Picture by Adam Trafford
Four of the Hampden league's most exciting draft prospects will get the opportunity to shine on the national stage after being named in Victoria Country's under 18 boys trial squads this weekend.

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

