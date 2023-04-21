Four of the Hampden league's most exciting draft prospects will get the opportunity to shine on the national stage after being named in Victoria Country's under 18 boys trial squads this weekend.
Highly-touted South Warrnambool duo George Stevens and Luamon Lual, Cobden big man Flynn Penry and Koroit young gun Flynn O'Sullivan will showcase their wares in front of AFL recruiters on Saturday in a trial match against Victoria Metro at Trevor Barker Beach Oval in Sandringham.
Stevens, Lual and Penry, who all play in the Coates Talent League with the GWV Rebels, have started the season off brightly, while O'Sullivan, who plays for the Oakleigh Chargers continues to turn heads through the midfield and looms as a top prospect.
The trial games will assist with selection for the final Victoria Metro and Victoria Country squads to compete at the 2023 AFL National Championships.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.