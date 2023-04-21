Despite the buzz at Allansford Recreation Reserve after the Cats upset-win over Panmure, coach Tim Nowell says his side is firmly focused on the task ahead.
The Cats host reigning Warrnambool and District league premier Nirranda in round three on Saturday, a match that is important to both teams' seasons.
The Blues would like to re-establish themselves as the premiership front-runner after a round-one loss to Panmure while a win to the Cats, or a close loss, would suggest they were well on track to returning to finals.
"We've got a really big challenge this week," Nowell said.
"The boys on Tuesday night they were not looking too far ahead, they're not even talking about finals, they're not talking about anything.
"They're just talking about each week, they've got a challenge and if we do everything right hopefully we come away with a win."
Lachlan Higginson will make his senior debut for the Cats on Saturday while Kalin Jans comes into the side.
Aaron Smith, who was the Cats' second best player against the Bulldogs, misses through work commitments.
The Cats mentor mentioned his side's increased depth this year, something it didn't have the luxury of in recent campaigns.
"One thing we're lucky with this year we've got a little bit of depth behind us," he said. "Last year was quite easy to say 'oh we're just going to bring that bloke up', where this year there's probably eight or nine blokes that are trying hard to get into the senior side.
"It's a very good problem to have."
Nowell acknowledged the positive impact recruits like Brad Williams and Brad Bull were having on the side, also noting a beneficial change of role for 2022 league leading goal-kicker Robbie Hare.
"Robbie Hare stepped aside as the assistant coach and took on the under 18 coaching job," he said.
"We're seeing its taken a fair bit of pressure off him with his football, like he mightn't be kicking the goals that he was kicking last year but his goal assists would be 100 per cent more up than last year."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.