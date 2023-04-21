After living with epilepsy for 30 years, Terang man Steven Guthrie has fully recovered and ready for a new challenge.
He'll be attempting a half marathon for the first time at next month's Great Ocean Road Running Festival.
This comes five years after Mr Guthrie underwent life-changing neurosurgery to reduce the number of seizures he was having.
He was on various medications from the age of seven to suppress his epilepsy, but by the time he was 35, it was having little effect.
"I was having on average three seizures a week at that time. I once had eight seizures in a day," Mr Guthrie said.
IN OTHER NEWS
To prepare for his surgery, Mr Guthrie took up running, changed his diet and lost 28 kilograms.
"I realised that if I wanted to give myself the best possible chance of getting through it, I had to make myself as fit as possible," he said.
One year after the surgery, Mr Guthrie experienced his biggest seizure ever, lasting for 25 minutes.
"That was in 2018 and I haven't had another one since," he said.
"It's incredible, going from eight in one day to zero in five years."
Now, Mr Guthrie is running the half marathon to celebrate his recovery and inspire others with similar conditions.
"I'm doing it to put it out there that it doesn't matter what your history could be, give yourself a 100 per cent chance of achieving it," he said.
"If you're like me and you've been given another chance at leading a successful life, just use it."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.