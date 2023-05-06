The Standard
Tenders to be called soon for Warrnambool City Council's RSPCA shelter upgrades

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated May 7 2023 - 10:02am, first published 9:00am
Tenders will soon be called upon for Warrnambool City Council's RSPCA shelter upgrades. Picture by Anthony Brady
The $400,000 upgrade to Warrnambool's animal shelter will soon get under way, with the city council ready to call for tenders to do the work.

Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

