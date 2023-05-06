The $400,000 upgrade to Warrnambool's animal shelter will soon get under way, with the city council ready to call for tenders to do the work.
The council-owned RSPCA-operated facility has been in dire need of a major upgrade - something that was first flagged by councillors in 2020.
In May 2022, the council allocated $400,000 in its 2022-23 draft budget and said the same amount would be allocated in the 2023-24 budget for further works. But when the draft budget was released this month, no money was set aside for the extra works.
Acting director of city infrastructure Julie Anderson said the council acknowledged work was required at the animal shelter.
She said the $400,000 set aside in the 2022/23 budget had started stage one of the upgrade.
She said no further funding was allocated for the next financial year.
"A design has been prepared in consultation with the RSPCA," Ms Anderson said.
"The council will soon call for quotes from suitably qualified contractors to undertake the first stage of works.
"The upgrade will be a staged process to ensure shelter services can be maintained while construction is under way."
RSPCA animal care manager Nadia Peiris said the organisation was in discussions with the council about the potential improvements that could be made to the facility to support the staff and volunteers and the community.
"Animal welfare is a challenging space to work in and we appreciate the dedication of our people and the support of the local community," Ms Peiris said.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
