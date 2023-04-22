Hampden league round three live coverage

The top four unbeaten Hampden league football sides will go head-to-head on Saturday in round three of the season.
Traditional cross-town rivals Warrnambool and South Warrnambool meet at Reid Oval, while rising clubs Cobden and Terang Mortlake, who both recruited well in the off-season, face off at Cobden.
Meanwhile, North Warrnambool Eagles will host Camperdown at Bushfield Recreation Reserve, Port Fairy and Koroit - who also have a close rivalry - play at Gardens Oval.
Portland and Hamilton will play for the Ted Kenna VC Memorial Cup on Tuesday, in their traditional ANZAC Day fixture.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.