A multi-year plan that takes a holistic management approach to the redevelopment at Tower Hill State Game Reserve is needed, a volunteer at the site says.
Friends of Tower Hill co-ordinator Ted Phillips is one of a number of volunteers who has helped to plant countless trees, shrubs and grasses and plucked weeds at the tourist attraction over the past 30 years.
The group, which works to "enhance the conservation values and appreciation" of the reserve, celebrated the milestone on Sunday.
Some of its original members are still involved.
Works as part of the state government's $11.3 million redevelopment at the reserve already completed include upgrades to the barbecues and the entry and exit, totalling $1.2 million.
Other money has so far been spent on the procurement of planning and design consultants, a building contractor for works on the visitor centre, heritage permits for building upgrades, cultural heritage assessments and designs and concept designs for other potential upgrades.
Mr Phillips said while the group was excited about the upgrades, it was nervous about the lack of works completed.
"We've asked for clarity around it because it's such a game-changer," he said.
"We need to have a look at what it (the site) will look like in the next 30 years."
Mr Phillips said the upgrades were an opportunity to improve pathways.
He said a multi-year plan that took a holistic approach could include enlisting the group to undertake weed management and planting of flora. "We're keen to see some of the things happen on-site," Mr Phillips said.
"We're looking to get a summary of what they plan to do and how we can be involved - we'd like to complement it with some of our activities as well."
Mr Phillips said the plan should also involve working with Indigenous groups.
While Friends of Tower Hill works to improve the dormant volcano's conservation, it has two main pests to deal with - rabbits and foxes.
"We have a challenge because we have to protect all plants until they grow from the rabbits - the rabbits are definitely part of the problem," Mr Phillips said.
He said native wildlife was particularly drawn to the Indigenous plants.
Mr Phillips said the group was involved in "just about" every tree planted at the reserve over the past 30 years.
"Some we are involved (with) directly, some with Parks Victoria and with local schools," he said.
"We've targeted things like the gums for koala habitat and various other Indigenous plants. Our planting season is done over the cooler months."
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.