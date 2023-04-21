Warrnambool residents have been slowing and detouring at intersections across the city with more than $2.4 million of works to renew the surface under way.
There are roadworks at 11 locations across Warrnambool and Woodford with council choosing to conduct them in autumn when weather conditions were "usually favourable" for construction work.
Warrnambool City Council acting director city infrastructure Julie Anderson said its team was applying foamed bitumen at 11 sites.
She said foamed bitumen used existing and new road materials to provide a high-quality road surface and the works would cost about $2.4 million.
"This re-use of material is a more cost-effective and sustainable approach to road maintenance," Ms Anderson said.
This crossing aims to provide a safer path of travel for pedestrians during school times.- Julie Anderson
"Autumn presents an opportune time for road renewals and upgrades with weather conditions usually favourable for construction work."
Ms Anderson said council was also installing a raised school crossing at Jamieson Street as part of a road safety improvement.
She said the cost of the crossing, identified in the Botanic local area traffic management plan, was about $75,000.
"This crossing aims to provide a safer path of travel for pedestrians during school times," Ms Anderson said.
Works slowed on Tuesday at the corner of Balmoral and Whites roads after a water main burst. The incident occurred when a WCC road construction crew's machine hit a fire plug and broke it off at the base. It led to water quality issues for nearby residents with Wannon Water receiving calls from several properties.
Roadwork locations:
