Camperdown's production precinct has already run into a multi-million dollar problem, despite only opening in 2022.
The industrial area was introduced to combat critically low land supply, but now limited waste disposal options are beginning to hamper growth of the zone.
Currently, the Wannon Water industrial waste treatment plant is operating at close to full capacity.
Corangamite Shire mayor Ruth Gstrein said the limited resources meant the council was struggling to attract more industry.
"There just isn't the capacity at the treatment plant to cope with further growth," she told The Standard.
Several of the region's dairy manufacturers have been attracted to the precinct, including Australasian Solutions which is undertaking works to develop a milk manufacturing plant.
While the exact cost to upgrade the treatment plant is not known at this stage, previous analysis by Wannon Water indicated it could be multi-millions of dollars.
Infrastructure solutions are currently being investigated as the council seeks $30 million in funding from the government.
Manager of planning and building services Aaron Moyne said the council was working with Wannon Water and existing businesses.
"The existing Wannon Water industrial waste treatment plant is operating at close to full capacity and will require significant capital upgrades to increase its capacity," he said.
"This is being investigated in detail and the masterplan will include actions to advocate for funding to undertake these infrastructure and upgrade works."
Cr Gstrein said the upgrade was a necessary part of attracting business to the region.
"If Camperdown is to grow, we have to attract industry and this has to happen before we can take that next step," she said.
"We've certainly lobbied state and federal government around this project."
The draft Camperdown production precinct masterplan is currently being developed and aims to address the infrastructure limitations the precinct is facing.
It is expected to be completed mid-year, with a final masterplan to come after community consultation.
