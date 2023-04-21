Transcripts of conversations between covert operatives and an accused murderer will be crucial evidence in the case involving missing Wangoom father Christopher Jarvis.
The 38-year-old man was last seen when he left his family home in Warrne Road on June 13, 2006, about 6am.
He never arrived at work and his car - a silver 1991 Ford station wagon - was found two hours later on fire at Warrnambool's Thunder Point.
Former police officer Steven Johnson, 70, of Wangoom, and Glenn Fenwick, 59, of Warrnambool, were last year charged with Mr Jarvis' murder.
They appeared via video link in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday for a committal mention hearing.
Office of Public Prosecutions senior solicitor Tim White told the court transcripts of conversations between Mr Fenwick and covert police operatives had been provided to his office and would soon be passed on to the defence.
He asked the court for more time for both parties to view the transcripts.
Mr White also told the court a DNA analysis had been conducted but was yet to undergo a review process.
He said the prosecution was expecting an update early next week.
Magistrate Franz Holzer adjourned the hearing until June 16.
He expressed sympathy to Mr Jarvis' family members, who were in court.
Mr Johnson and Mr Fenwick remain in custody.
A lawyer for Mr Johnson said his client had identified a number of physical and mental health issues which were being "poorly managed" in custody.
He successfully applied for his client's justice health records to be released.
Last year Mr Jarvis' daughter pleaded with Mr Fenwick to tell her where her father's body was.
"Please tell us where he is, please, please," she yelled during a filing hearing.
Victoria Police missing persons unit officers have searched the Framlingham forest for Mr Jarvis' body extensively.
A police spokeswoman last year said the matter was initially investigated by the local police as a missing persons case and inquiries made at the time suggested Mr Jarvis' disappearance was not suspicious.
"However in 2018 new information was received by the missing persons squad which led police to believe there had been other people involved in Christopher's disappearance, and he had likely met with foul play," she told The Standard.
