Warrnambool Mermaids coach Lee Primmer is hoping his side can replicate its strong performance from the previous week against Mildura Heat on Saturday.
The Mermaids charged from six-points behind at half-time to hand Western Port an 81-73 defeat, its first of the Big V season, in round four.
On Saturday, playing at home, the side will go in with the same 10 players, plus star veteran Amy Wormald who returns.
"It should be a good contest," Primmer said.
"Mildura are coming off two wins on the road last weekend and us coming off probably one of the better wins we've had since I've been coaching for the last two and a half years.
"Mildura have got some very talented players, Vanessa Power and a new import who hit the scoreboard quite heavily last week. And they've got a couple of other new players that didn't play last year. They're a good club always, well coached so it'll be a really good game I think."
Primmer said the Mermaids, whose record sits at two wins and two losses, would need to be on song at both ends of the court against their opponents, who have four wins and two losses.
"Obviously defence is always the thing in our league, if you can hold teams to around sort of sixty, something like that, you put yourself in a great chance to win," he said. "We were able to do that last week after Western Port had up to half-time 38 points, we were able to hold them around that 65 mark.
"If we could shoot the ball as good as we did last week we'll give ourseves an opportunity to win the game but it's from one week to the other and it's what the defence allows you to do and then how you execute I suppose is the key."
Meanwhile, the Warrnambool Seahawks tackle the Southern Peninsula Sharks at 7.30pm following the Mermaids' game which begins at 5.30pm.
The Seahawks are fresh off four consecutive wins while the Sharks are yet to record a victory this campaign.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
