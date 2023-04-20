Koroit coach Chris McLaren considers it an important rule of thumb to get his GWV Rebels players into the senior side when available as Connor Byrne and Mitch Lloyd return for the Saints against Port Fairy on Saturday.
"I'm a big advocate of, you get access to them, you get them in the seniors especially when they're playing consistent Rebels footy," McLaren said. "And I know the players love getting home and playing with their mates."
Lloyd, who plays a key forward role, and Byrne, a pressure small forward, have been mainstays in the Rebels to start the season.
McLaren said Byrne had worked hard on the defensive part of his game.
"He's super dangerous defensively and we saw last year, playing him majority up in the seniors and in the grand final, he's got serious X-factor," McLaren said. "He makes us a much better team when he's available."
The reigning premiers are aiming to level their current 1-2 record when coming up against the Seagulls at Gardens Oval, with McLaren keenly aware of the Seagulls' dangerous talent.
"You look through (Kaine) Mercovich, (Matt) Sully, Sandy Robinson, (Jason) Rowan amongst others, they're top end's always been really strong," he said. "We know we'll need to play well."
Port Fairy are without Colin Harwood (quad), Zeb McKenna (hamstring) and Murray Staude (broken finger) to injury. Kurt Smith, Mitchell Ryan and Riley Riordan have been named.
Seagulls coach Dustin McCorkell said his side was looking forward to taking on the premiers, after big games against South Warrnambool and Warrnambool in recent weeks.
"It seems we're getting a big challenge every week which is good," he said. "Koroit are always one of the teams to beat, they're coached well and been the benchmark. To be able to come up against them with a relatively new and young side, the boys are pretty excited by it."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
