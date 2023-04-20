Police are pleading with motorists to slow down ahead of Anzac Day following a shocking week on the roads.
Three people died after a three-vehicle collision in the north of the state on Thursday afternoon, involving a truck.
On Wednesday in Warrnambool a man suffered severe life-threatening injuries after colliding with a concrete power pole and rolling multiple times outside Warrnambool's Deakin University campus.
Yesterday's fatalities bring this year's lives lost total in Victoria to 100, which is 22 per cent higher than last year (78).
It's almost 30 per cent higher than the five-year average (74).
In the south-west there have been six lives lost due to road trauma this year, near Mortlake, Hamilton, Timboon, Coleraine, Illowa and Garvoc.
Four of those were single vehicle collisions with speed and driving on unfamiliar rough roads common themes.
In an effort to drive down road trauma police launched Operation Tribute over the Anzac Day period.
With many schools having a curriculum day and the industrial sector taking a rostered day off on Anzac Day eve, police are expecting traffic volumes akin to a long weekend.
Road Policing Command resources, including State Highway Patrol, the Heavy Vehicle Unit, Road Policing Drug and Alcohol Section and the Public Order Response Team will conduct highly-visible enforcement. Speed and impaired driving will be a focus.
In the south-west, all available officxers will be tasked with driving down road trauma across the region.
Police intelligence shows drink driving detections were significantly higher on Anzac Day last year compared with regular weekday detections in the same month.
Anyone thinking about getting behind the wheel while alcohol affected is urged to make alternative transport arrangements.
Operation Tribute started at midnight Thursday.
Assistant Commissioner Road Policing Glenn Weir said it had been a terrible week on Victorian roads.
"Unfortunately, it is becoming far too frequent that police are pleading with motorists to slow down," he said.
"We really need everyone to take some responsibility for their own behaviour behind the wheel.
"Anzac Day is another high-risk period on our roads, so police will be out during this time doing all we can to prevent road trauma.
"In addition to targeting speeding motorists, we'll also be focusing on impaired drivers, as we tend to see a spike in drink driving detections around Anzac Day.
"There is no excuse for getting behind the wheel whilst you're alcohol or drug affected."
