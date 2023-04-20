Young women shaken after man simulates sex act in front of them

Four young women have been left shaken after a 40-year-old man exposed himself and simulated a sex in front of them outside a gym late Thursday night.
Warrnambool police Sergeant Nick Roberts said police were called and the man had been arrested, interviewed, charged and remanded in custody.
"He's been charged with performing a sex act directed at another person," he said.
"The 40-year-old man, who is well known to police, has been remanded in custody to appear at the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday for a bail/remand hearing."
Sergeant Roberts said the four young women, aged between 17 years old and their early 20s, had been left badly shaken.
"They were really frightened," he said.
The incident was reported to police about 11.30pm outside the 24/7 gym off Gateway Road in east Warrnambool.
It's alleged the man exposed himself before simulating a sex act in front of the women.
The man has regularly been appearing in court during the past couple of years and was jailed for four months mid last year on charges of trespass, burglary, causing criminal damage, using obscene language and two counts of threatening to commit a sex act.
He was also placed on a 15-month community corrections order.
Police are expected to oppose bail on the grounds that the man, who has issues with alcohol, is an unacceptable risk of continuing to commit offences.
