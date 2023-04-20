The Standard
Breaking

Man arrested after the incident at 11.30pm Thursday outside a 24/7 gym

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated April 21 2023 - 7:11am, first published 7:05am
Young women shaken after man simulates sex act in front of them
Four young women have been left shaken after a 40-year-old man exposed himself and simulated a sex in front of them outside a gym late Thursday night.

AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

