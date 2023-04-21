Three teams will unveil first-gamers on Saturday, with Cobden's Rhys Unwin, Camperdown's Jonty Lafferty and South Warrnambool's Bailey Osborne ready to put their best foot forward in their Hampden league senior debuts.
Cobden coach Dan Casey said Unwin, who won the league's under 16 best and fairest in 2022 and has played all four rounds of the 2023 Coates Talent League season for the GWV Rebels, would line up on the wing for the unbeaten Bombers.
"It's pretty exciting, especially against Terang, they're a pretty young side as well," Casey said. "He'd (Unwin) definitely be in our best side this year so it's exciting to have him for this week."
Camperdown coach Neville Swayn said Lafferty, also a bottom-age under 18.5 player, had been close to debuting in round one and would provide flexibility for the Magpies' line-up against North Warrnambool Eagles.
"He did a huge pre-season and he can play in a variety of roles," Swayn said. "He can play as a backman, he can play as a pressure forward, he can roll through the middle."
Swayn said Lafferty had impressed with his hardness at the ball and strong skills.
"We're really excited to give him his opportunity," Swayn said. "And he's excited too... in what's going to be a pretty big game for us."
South Warrnambool coach Mat Battistello said Osborne, who kicked four goals in the Roosters' 2022 under 16 premiership victory, was an exciting junior to have at the club.
"He'll probably play forward," Battistello said. "He's got an uncanny ability to read the play up forward, a real natural athletic forward player who can play up the ground as well.
"He was pretty dynamic (in the under 16 grand final), hopefully he can bring those attributes to the senior level."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
