Cobden, Camperdown, South Warrnambool to unveil senior Hampden debutantes

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated April 21 2023 - 11:17am, first published 11:00am
Bailey Osborne (left) and Rhys Unwin (right) are among three senior debutantes for round three. Pictures by Justine McCullagh-Beasy/Lachlan Bence
Bailey Osborne (left) and Rhys Unwin (right) are among three senior debutantes for round three. Pictures by Justine McCullagh-Beasy/Lachlan Bence

Three teams will unveil first-gamers on Saturday, with Cobden's Rhys Unwin, Camperdown's Jonty Lafferty and South Warrnambool's Bailey Osborne ready to put their best foot forward in their Hampden league senior debuts.

