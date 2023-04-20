A 61-year-old woman has sustained lower leg injuries in a crash in Port Fairy on Thursday afternoon.
Port Fairy police Station Commander Dave Walkley said the incident occurred around 3.40pm on April 20 at the intersection of James Street and Campbell Street.
"A 23-year-old male from South Australia was driving his vehicle south along James Street. He failed to obey the give way sign and collided with a 61-year-old female travelling west in Campbell Street," Sergeant Walkley said.
Both vehicles were seriously damaged in the collision, with airbags deploying in both cars including the side curtain airbag in the man's Volkswagen Golf.
"The 61-year-old female was conveyed by Ambulance Victoria to Warrnambool Hospital with lower leg injuries and the male was lucky enough not to sustain any injuries," Sergeant Walkley said.
"Both vehicles were towed from scene and an infringement notice was issued to offending driver for failing to obey the give way sign."
He said the intersection was a problem.
"This is the fourth serious collision I've attended at this intersection this year," he said.
Sergeant Walkley said it had been upgraded several years ago with black spot funding because it was so dangerous, but the signage was still inadequate.
"Police have raised concerns with the Moyne Shire over the signage and haven't heard back," he said.
"It's a default 50kmh speed zone because it's a built up area, but this was a very serious collision."
