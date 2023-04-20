The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Two cars totalled in crash at dangerous Port Fairy intersection

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated April 20 2023 - 8:30pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The female driver of this Toyota Corolla suffered lower leg injuries in the crash at the corner of James Street and Campbell Street, Port Fairy. Picture supplied
The female driver of this Toyota Corolla suffered lower leg injuries in the crash at the corner of James Street and Campbell Street, Port Fairy. Picture supplied

A 61-year-old woman has sustained lower leg injuries in a crash in Port Fairy on Thursday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.