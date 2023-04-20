The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Woman injured at Warrnambool McDonalds transferred by air ambulance

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated April 20 2023 - 6:56pm, first published 6:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services were called to an incident at the Warrnambool McDonalds at 4.45pm on Thursday, where a woman had sustained lower body injuries.
Emergency services were called to an incident at the Warrnambool McDonalds at 4.45pm on Thursday, where a woman had sustained lower body injuries.

A woman in her 70s has been airlifted after sustaining lower body injuries in an accident at the Liebig Street entry to the Warrnmabool McDonalds on Thursday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.