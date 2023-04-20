A woman in her 70s has been airlifted after sustaining lower body injuries in an accident at the Liebig Street entry to the Warrnmabool McDonalds on Thursday afternoon.
"Paramedics were called to an accident in Warrnambool at around 4:45pm," an Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said.
"A woman believed to be in her 70s is being treated for lower body injuries. Air ambulance has been dispatched."
Warrnambool police said they were investigating what had happened and would provide further information as soon as it was available.
MORE TO COME.
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
