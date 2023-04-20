The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

South Rovers' captains Jaxen Dalton and Sam Wilde return for Warrnambool and District league round three

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated April 20 2023 - 9:54pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Rovers vice-captain Sam Wilde will play his first game of the season on Saturday after being injured. Picture by Anthony Brady
South Rovers vice-captain Sam Wilde will play his first game of the season on Saturday after being injured. Picture by Anthony Brady

South Rovers' key-position stocks have received a much needed boost, with two of the side's leaders to return for Saturday's round three Warrnambool and District clash with Old Collegians.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.