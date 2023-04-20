South Rovers' key-position stocks have received a much needed boost, with two of the side's leaders to return for Saturday's round three Warrnambool and District clash with Old Collegians.
Skipper Jaxen Dalton (key-forward) returns to the side after missing round two for a wedding while vice-captain Sam Wilde (key-defender) plays his fist game for the season following an injury.
Forward Alex White comes into the team however uncertainty surrounds recruit Brent Fedley's availability for the match. Ryan Hehir and Josh Harvey will both be away as the Lions chase their first win of the season.
"(They're ) four really good ins for us," South Rovers coach Tim Condon said.
"(It will) definitely be our strongest side we've had for the year. Just trying to start to get things settled, we're probably a bit all over the shop at the minute, so we'll hopefully settle things down a lot this week anyway."
Old Collegians shores up its depth across the park bringing in Jake O'Flynn, Jackson Creed, Tom Kennedy and Cam Williams. Tim Lewis (getting married), Harry White (shoulder niggle) are outs. Kolora-Noorat's line-up will look different to the one that defeated the Lions on Saturday, with the Power losing and gaining some quality personnel for their clash with Dennington.
Experienced senior footballers Justin Wallace (ruck), Scott Judd (midfielder), Luke Tebble (defender) and Tyler Beasley (small forward/wing) all return after attending a wedding. Declan Barbary (away), Henry Kenna (concussion), Sam Uwland (wedding) all exit the side while coach Nick Bourke will also spend some time on the sidelines for a groin injury.
"My groins a bit sore just looking to try and get it right," Bourke said. "I'll still coach from the sidelines, just needs a few weeks rest I think. Just trying to get that right early in the year."
Josh Keen, Cooper Remine and Tom Noonan will play for Dennington after missing round two.
Hugh Giblin (away) comes back into Nirranda's side for its clash with Allansford, providing some relief in the ruck for the reigning premier.
Their opponents, fresh from an impressive upset-win over Panmure, bring in versatile Lachlan Higginson for his senior club debut and Kalin Jans.
Sam Grinter (rested) and Caleb Templeton (unavailable) exit Russells Creek's side out ahead of its match against Timboon Demons, with Seamus Brady set to return for the Creekers. Lyndon Alsop and Luke Smith (both unavailable) both miss for the Demons, with Mitch Wallace and Ned Deppeler selected to come in.
Merrivale's forward line has been strengthened for its blockbuster match against Panmure, with coach Josh Sobey naming Nathan Krepp and Jack Neave as inclusions. The Bulldogs go in unchanged.
Round two teams (as supplied by clubs)
Russells Creek v Timboon Demons
Russells Creek Seniors
B: R.Cottee, B.Hewett, Z.Welsford
HB: T.Wason, B.Melican, J.Edwards
C: P.Chatfield, P.Brady, J.Brown
HF: D.Burns, L.Edwards, S.Brady
F: T.Smith, J.Chatfield, D.Herbertson
R: D.Morris, T.Lovett, S.Alberts
Int: C.Carter, X.Short, D.Barker, J.Chatfield
Timboon Demons Seniors
B: M.Bond, M.Dumesny, C.Dower
HB: K.Delaney, S.Newey, T.Marshallsea
C: O.Stansfield, S.Cole, M.Wallace
HF: A.Hunt, B.Newey, B.Harding
F: T.Thorburn, S.Negrello, H.Stansfield
R: M.Hickey, L.Rosolin, C.Trotter
Int: E.Gaut, D.Tribe, T.Dwyer, N.Deppeler
Dennington v Kolora-Noorat
Team not supplied
South Rovers v Old Collegians
South Rovers Seniors
B: B.Oates, B.Fedley, B.Bushell
HB: J.Dalton, C.Britten, T.Harman
C: B.Turland, D.Dews, M.Edwards
HF: M.Picken, J.Higgins, S.Hodgins
F: P.Higgins, J.Bell, T.Ryan
R: J.Morton, S.Williams, K.Lenehan
Int: T.Bishop, B.Goodall, C.Bourke, A.Bosse
Old Collegians
B: J.Creed, Z.Brooks, M.Lenehan
HB: J.Cust, J.O'Flynn
C: B.Brooks, N.Wallace, D.Gleeson
HF: J.Zippel, J.Lucas, C.Williams
F: T.Kennedy, J.Cleaver, N.Forth
R: J.Brooks, J.Wallace, C.Barby
Int: W.Owen, K.Kelly, R.Fox, I.Williams
Merrivale v Panmure
Merrivale
B: S.Barnes, W.Lenehan, E.Barker
HB: S.Doukas, J.Gleeson, O.Doukas
C: H.Owen, T.Stephens, T.Porter
HF: J.Wilson, J.Neave, M.Hausler
F: D.Weir, N.Krepp, C.Rix
R: M.Sandow, J.Porter, S.Gleeson
Int: J.Johnstone, B.Bell, R.Barling
Panmure
B: B.Bant, T.Wright, M.Colbert
HB: J.Taylor, L.Kew, Z.Reeves
C: T.Murnane, L.McLeod, L.Gavin
HF: W.Fleming, P.Ryan, D.Moloney
F: Z.Ledin, B.Gedye, H.Turnham
R: S.Mahony, N.Keane, H.Searle
Int: D.Bourke, J.Norton, R.Rattley, B.Purcell
Allansford v Nirranda
Allansford Seniors
B: J.Kirkwood, B.Lee, T.Membrey
HB: B.Hunger, A.Gordon, B.Edge
C: B.Williams, R.Swan, F.Gleeson
HF: B.Bull, C.McLean, Z.Mungean
F: R.Hare, C.Day
R: Z.Jamieson, L.Read, B.Coutts
Int: T.Knowles, L.Higginson, K.Jans, M.Gristede
Nirranda
B: C.Wagstaff, L.Weel, R.Nutting
HB: M.Lloyd, D.Philp, B.Harkness
C: J.Stacey, D.Willsher, L.Irving
HF: J.Primmer, B.Kew, D.Craven
F: D.Lees, J.Lee, I.Stephens
R: J.Paulin, H.Giblin, J.Willsher
Int: A.Parsons, J.Irving, J.Walsh
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
