Warrnambool's Fionn Ginley wins bronze 50-metre back at Australian Age Championships

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated April 21 2023 - 11:33am, first published 10:30am
Jayson Lamb and Fionn Ginley were all smiles after Ginley's bronze medal performance at the 2023 Australian Age Championships. Picture supplied
Warrnambool multi-class swimmer Fionn Ginley is focusing on getting stronger and improving his technique during the upcoming shortcourse season, after a successful Australian Age Championships saw him walk away with a bronze medal.

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

