Warrnambool multi-class swimmer Fionn Ginley is focusing on getting stronger and improving his technique during the upcoming shortcourse season, after a successful Australian Age Championships saw him walk away with a bronze medal.
Ginley was one of several Warrnambool Swimming Club members who travelled to the Gold Coast this month for the national championships. The 16-year-old was coming off a successful return to the pool in January after 12 months of treatment for a rare form of cancer called Ewing's Sarcoma.
After booking his place in the 50-metre backstroke final, Ginley, who swims in the S10 class, powered home for the bronze medal.
"It was over pretty quickly, but I guess when I was in the water and on the blocks I was remembering what (coach) Jayson (Lamb) had told me to focus on," he said. "I got my arms going as fast as I could while maintaining good catch in the water and just gave it as much as I could really."
Competing in the 50 metres in backstroke, freestyle and butterfly, along with the 100m free, Ginley, who admitted to feeling slightly under the weather during the meet, accumulated six personal bests over the course of the weekend.
"I can't not be happy with that," he said.
The Emmanuel College student said the championships were a good opportunity to understand the level of competition in Australia and where he could take his swimming.
"It was nice to get to a high-level competition and get the most out of it," he said. "It was very eye-opening in terms of opportunity and where I needed to improve and where I could take myself."
The teenager's weekly training program sees him complete a maximum of five pool sessions, which he couples with an ocean swim, two gym sessions and two physio sessions.
GInley thanked Lamb, the club and parents for their support, and praised his teammates for their efforts at nationals.
Lamb said the club was thrilled with the efforts of its junior swimmers, in what was their first experiences at the championships.
"They swam exceptionally well, I'm really happy with the way they went," he said. "They all handled it really well, and were here everyday getting around each other and supporting each other. The team environment was rally good and played a big part in how everyone swam."
Meanwhile this week, open swimmer Sebastian Christie-Crane made the 50m backstroke B-final at the Australian Swimming Championships, before a time of 58.37 earned him a personal best in the 100m backstroke B-final.
