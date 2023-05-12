The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool's Paige Kennedy's daily outfits attract national brands' attention

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated May 12 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Warrnambool woman's creative outlet has sparked national brands' interest with her love of fashion evolving into a business.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.