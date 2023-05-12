A Warrnambool woman's creative outlet has sparked national brands' interest with her love of fashion evolving into a business.
Content creator Paige Kennedy began sharing her outfit of the day on social media in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic and she now attracts an international Instagram following.
Her trademark neutral colour palette and timeless, classic style has seen Ms Kennedy gain an Instagram following of more than 21,000 people.
She also uploads styling and fashion videos for her 2000 YouTube followers, showcasing her latest clothing and homeware purchases, attracting an average of 1000 views, some getting 3000.
Ms Kennedy, 30, has branched out to include lifestyle photos and videos of her family's central Warrnambool home renovation and daughter Camila's nursery, baby and clothing items.
The "fashion lover" has collaborated and worked with top brands including Chadstone Hotel and Shopping Centre, The Iconic, Country Road, French Connection, Petal and Pup, Marks and Spencer, Karen Millen and Decjuba.
"I've always loved fashion and I've always liked to get dressed and style up outfits," Ms Kennedy said.
During the pandemic she missed going out and craved the creativity of putting outfits together, dressing up to work from home. "I started sharing outfits on Instagram for fun and kept doing it on weekends," she said. "We were in lockdown and we couldn't do anything.
"We were wearing trackies and leggings. You didn't have to get out of your pyjamas if you didn't need to. I think my favourite part of going places is 'what am I going to wear?', planning, thinking and researching. I really missed that so I started sharing my outfits."
Ms Kennedy never set out to be a content creator but was pleased with the path and its natural trajectory with her able to draw an income from the work.
"It's been very organic and I've worked with some great brands which is really exciting," she said. "They've approached me."
She's recently signed with Melbourne talent agency AB Management to take care of her company partnerships and administration.
"It looks like you just take a photo and that's it but there's a lot of emails and editing and it all takes time," she said.
"Depending on the brand you're working with, you might have to make selections and create concepts, send photos or emails or make changes. It's a lot of back and forth so it's really nice they've taken that part of it on board so I can focus on creating."
Companies and brands hire her, similar to a contract graphic designer or photographer, and provide a brief to follow.
This was common during the pandemic when lockdowns and restrictions made photo shoots impossible with brands reliant on user-generated content produced from home.
Ms Kennedy grew up in Warrnambool and studied at Sydney's Fashion Business Institute and later the Melbourne Fashion School before returning to the south-west with fiance Harry Ponting, who she went to school with.
She previously designed and made baby clothes under the label Coco Bear.
Ms Kennedy loves creating from scratch and seeing a product come to life, photographing, editing, styling and promoting it.
"I like to show you can rewear things and you can invest your money into things you'll have for years," she said. "I think that's really important because there's so much out there now.
"We consume so much. You don't need a million things. I started styling up pieces I already had or different ways you can wear one item and how you can get use out of your things."
She creates a capsule wardrobe adding a few new items each season. They're interwoven with affordable pieces from Target, KMart and H&M instead of "reinventing your whole wardrobe". "I love searching for nice cute things that don't cost a fortune," she said.
As well as her own family, Ms Kennedy incorporates her younger brother Jackson in her videos and photos.
Mr Kennedy, 28, has Down Syndrome and she wants to raise awareness and see a wider acceptance for people with a disability. She said brands "had come a long way" in their inclusivity.
"He loves being involved and looking at himself and people love seeing him which I love. I find it really nice to share something a bit different other than just fashion."
