Warrnambool will be abuzz this weekend as the city hosts selection trials for the men's and women's Australian Hockey5s sides for July's Oceania world cup qualifiers.
Thirty-seven of the country's best Hockey5s players will take part in the trials across Saturday and Sunday while also helping out, alongside their coaches, with a junior academy training session on Sunday afternoon.
Various free come-and-try events for people of different ages will be held across the two days, with the event concluding with under 12 junior state championship trials.
Hockey South West president Paul Dillon is hoping to see the entire community embrace the "festival of hockey" on the eve of the local season.
"(We're) hoping to attract people to see this elite standard hockey on our doorstep," he said. "That'd be a great experience for kids and just the general community.
"Hopefully that spills over to getting a bit more interest in people picking up a stick and playing hockey."
Dillon believes this is the first time the national selection camp has been held in a regional location, with volunteers working tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure the facility looks its best for the occasion.
"We want to repay that trust that Hockey Australia has placed in us by really refreshing the facility and for a number of weeks our volunteers have been bending over backwards to clean and paint and tidy up so when they arrive it looks great," he said.
The association president said aside from being a great event "in isolation", hosting the trials was part of a bigger plan to attract larger events to Warrnambool over the next three to four years.
One of his grand hopes is that the region could host camps or practice matches for international teams in the lead-up to the 2026 Commonwealth Games hockey tournament which is being held in Geelong.
"These (events) are all building blocks to build that track record and that credibility of attracting and running significant events with our peak bodies so that they look at Hockey South West and Warrnambool as a safe pair of hands in a regional community to run events," he said.
"Because I don't think anyone knows what the Commonwealth Games precisely, in three years time, how it's all going to run.
"Nobody knows really what are those weeks in the lead-up to the games going to look like because there'll be training camps for national teams and there'll be practice matches with international teams.
"They'll need places to stay, they'll need places to train and they'll need places to play matches before the games start."
