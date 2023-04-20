The Standard
Warrnambool to host Hockey5s Australian team selections at the weekend

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated April 20 2023 - 9:38pm, first published 8:30pm
Hockey South West's Megan Craig, Nathanael Craig, 9, president Paul Dillon and Jack King, 14 are eager for the festival of hockey this weekend. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Warrnambool will be abuzz this weekend as the city hosts selection trials for the men's and women's Australian Hockey5s sides for July's Oceania world cup qualifiers.

