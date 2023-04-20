Living memorial finds its way home to Grassmere

A LIVING memorial to one of the most significant battles of the Anzacs' Gallipoli campaign has found its way home to Grassmere.
Just a stone's throw from where Grassmere storekeeper Emma Gray propagated five trees nearly a century ago from an original Gallipoli Lone Pine cone souvenired by Digger Thomas Keith McDowell, the Anzac spirit is alive and well.
At Tuesday's Anzac Day service, Emma Gray's descendants will join local school children and community members to pay homage to a little 'grandchild' tree of the iconic pine.
Emma's great granddaughter Raelene Wicks and Lou Hollis, who not only propagated the pine but helped secure it for the Grassmere community, will together unveil an information plaque detailing its story.
A member of the Friends of Warrnambool Botanic Gardens, Lou has cultivated an estimated 120 seedlings over the past 20 years from cones taken from the city's Botanic Gardens' pine.
Planted in 1934, the Warrnambool tree is one of Emma Gray's best success stories. Along with another sibling planted at Wattle Park in Burwood, Melbourne, it has outlived two others, one at Melbourne's Shrine of Remembrance, the other at The Sisters near Terang.
Now, thanks largely to Lou, there's a new generation of Lone Pine 'grandchildren' dotted around the country in school yards and public places. Like a proud mother, Lou is known to check up on her offspring on her travels, but she takes a keen interest in those closer to home, and in particular, the Grassmere pine.
"I'd been wanting to get a tree there for ages because of the Grassmere connection to Emma Gray," she says. "So I've taken a personal interest in this one, and a number of others.
After a shaky start and a close call with heavy machinery, the sapling is flourishing in the Grassmere hall grounds.
"I'm absolutely rapt with how it's going. It seems to have properly settled into its home."
Now nudging a healthy metre tall, the Pinus brutia seedling was a scant 30 centimetres when Grassmere dairy farmer Geoff McLeod, whose grandfather Ernest William Pittard and great uncle Herbert Gordon Oakley both served in the First World War, had the honour of planting it in November 2021.
It was still a fragile seedling with just a scrap of chicken wire for protection when nearby resident Basil Ryan glanced out his window one morning to see a convoy of heavy machinery heading perilously close to the precious tree.
Fearing for its safety, Basil, who has been one of the driving forces behind the Lone Pine project, leapt into action, alerting the road workers to its significance. The chicken wire was promptly upgraded to hi-vis orange mesh.
Geoff McLeod thought he had a pretty good grasp of his great uncle Herbert, better known as Bert's Gallipoli service, piecing together his story from military records and family anecdotes.
But it wasn't until after Geoff had planted the Grassmere pine that he discovered his own family link to the tree.
Bert was a 30-year-old bachelor, a factory worker from Warrnambool when he enlisted in February of 1915 to do his bit for the empire.
As a member of the 23rd Battalion AIF, the young private embarked from Melbourne on May 8, 1915, on the troop ship Euripides. What his great nephew Geoff McLeod later learnt was that among the 2000 or so enlisted men on board was a London-born former hairdresser by the name of Thomas Keith McDowell.
The 25-year-old, who went by the name Keith, had enlisted at Wonthaggi where he was working as a miner, around the same time that Bert signed up.
"As both original Anzacs, I daresay they would have known each other," Geoff believes.
When Keith and Bert's 23rd Battalion arrived on Gallipoli in early September of 1915, they and the 24th Battalion were tasked with maintaining the 150 metres the Anzacs had gained from the Turks in the deadly August 6-9 Battle of Lone Pine.
Amid the bombing and shelling as the two battalions alternated daily to hold the position, Keith managed to retrieve a pine cone from the solitary remnant pine tree that stood sentinel on the peninsula.
The tree, after which the battle was named, had been used for target practice and was the last remaining pine not already logged for roofing enemy trenches. It was eventually obliterated.
Keith's souvenired pine cone kicked around at the bottom of his kit bag across Gallipoli and the Western Front for another year, before the ailing Digger was invalided home.
About 12 years later Keith passed the cone on to his wife Iris's green-thumbed aunt Emma Gray who lived just 75 metres from the Grassmere 'grandchild', laying the foundations of a Lone Pine dynasty.
Geoff McLeod won't be at Grassmere on Anzac Day, but in France, paying his respects at the hallowed ground of the Australian National Memorial at Villers-Bretonneux. His daughter Catherine Herring will be there in his place.
His thoughts will no doubt be with his grandfather 'Ern' Pittard, great-uncle Bert and Keith McDowell who all fought close by on the French battlefields, the latter two following their stint on Gallipoli.
During a 10-day tour of the Western Front, Geoff will walk in the footsteps of his forebears, visiting iconic sites like Arras, Messines, Pozieres, Bullecourt, Fromelles, Ypres, Amiens, Mont Saint-Quentin and Peronne.
Ern, who served with the 10th Field Company Engineers, 3rd Division, was miraculously saved by coins in his chest pocket when shrapnel struck him in the chest at Messines. He was also present at the infamous Battle of Hill 60 on June 7, 1917 when 19 mines were exploded simultaneously under German front lines, creating a blast said to be heard in London.
Ern later wrote in detail of the action in a letter home to his brother Frank which, along with a ring fashioned from the lucky coin that saved his life, is among Geoff's most treasured mementoes.
Bert's original medals, his service belt and embroidered French postcards sent home to his little sister Elsie, Geoff's grandmother, with his usual opening line: "Just a line to let you know I am still in the land of the living", are also among his memorabilia.
Both Bert and Ern made it through the war and became brothers-in-law when Ern married Elsie.
Bert returned to Warrnambool and his job at the Woollen Mill. He never married and lived to the age of 80, despite bearing the life-long scars of his war injuries which included wounds to the mouth and leg, trench foot and being gassed.
Keith McLeod came home and joined the Permanent Guard, but after being discharged medically unfit, returned to hairdressing in Melbourne. He died in 1977 aged 88.
Geoff McLeod never knew Keith McDowell, or even Ern or Bert: he wasn't born when his grandfather died and was just a toddler when Bert passed away.
But he did feel their spirit during a dawn walk through the trenches of Lone Pine on Anzac Day 2018.
"I got into the support trenches where Bert and Keith would have been. I was by myself at the time, so it was pretty emotional," Geoff recalls.
He's expecting the emotions will again be running high on Tuesday at Villers-Bretonneux.
The Grassmere Anzac Day commemorative service and plaque unveiling will be facilitated by the Grassmere Primary School leaders at 9am in the hall grounds.
