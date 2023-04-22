The Standard
A guide to Anzac Day services in the south-west for 2023

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
April 23 2023 - 8:00am
A dawn service for Anzac Day will be held at the Warrnambool War Memorial from 5.45am, followed by a march from the corner of Koroit and Liebig Street to the memorial at 10.30am. A city service will run from 11am.
Warrnambool

