Warrnambool's Alysha Ralston believes Greater Western Victoria Rebels' Thursday training session at her home-ground was a perfect opportunity to train as one club.
The Rebels took over Reid Oval on Thursday for a combined boys-and-girls training session, followed by an open under-14/15 session and coaching Q-and-A with mentors David Loader and Sally Riley.
"It's really good to get everyone in and all the boys and girls together," Ralston said after the 90-minute training session. "I think it's good to join up every now and then."
Ralston, a ruck-forward option, has played all four possible games for the Rebels after making a round one Coates Talent League debut.
"It's definitely more pressure but it's been really good, I've really enjoyed it," she said.
Riley said Ralston, one of eight south-west girls in the under -19 program, had tested well and shown her abilities on game day.
"For her height and size she was someone in the top eight for the yo-yo (endurance test)," she said. "She's got those attributes that she has so much room for growth and she's obviously performing on game day."
Riley was pleased to see several players from outside the region get to Warrnambool for training, and believed it would help them appreciate the effort south-west players go to get to-and-from Ballarat for training throughout the season.
"I know the girls have booked somewhere for lunch and are going to the beach... to do a bit of team bonding," she said. "We didn't initiate that. I think it's really good for connection."
Loader echoed Riley's thoughts, adding he believed his boys team's strong start to the year - a 3-1 record - came down to the drive of his players.
"I refer to them as good country kids," he said. "We get so many kids who are just driven to do the best they can, so what you end up with is a really competitive group.
"Even though we've got to sharpen up some of our structure stuff and roles we play, our effort's never questioned."
Loader said 34 players had lined up in his team in the first four rounds, further revealing he had identified several players impressing at their home clubs.
"Seventeen and 18-year-old kids that are playing senior footy and playing really well, they'll probably come into the squad," he said.
"(And) our under 16s, they play (Friday) in an Vic Country trial game, so the guys who make that final squad will be added to our list, so we'll end up around the 50 mark for players and hopefully get a game into those guys at some stage if we can."
Loader said the Rebels program's structure would likely be tweaked next season, including finalising squads earlier in pre-season.
"The program moving forward will look vastly different than it does now," he said. "It will be a positive on a number of fronts, and will help with the kids who don't make it, they'll get back to their local clubs quicker but still get that pre-season block of footy with us," he said.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
