King Charles was the odds-on favourite during his flying visit to Warrnambool racecourse in 1977 as "one of the world's most eligible bachelors".
The three-and-a-half hour visit to Tower Hill and the racecourse was part of the then Prince of Wales' tour Down Under to mark the Queen's silver jubilee.
Warrnambool City Council still has the visitor book King Charles signed during his visit, and a scrapbook full of photos and clippings of the quick stopover.
The then prince "breezed into Warrnambool" for the November 9 visit and "focused his attention on pretty girls, racing and the country-side", The Standard reported.
"Not that this comes as a surprise - he is one of the world's most eligible bachelors," it said.
He drew a "rousing cheer from the crowd" when he stopped to chat to a young woman at the racecourse asking her if she was having a winning day and if she attended the races often.
With odds of 8-1, the prince put a $5 bet on Griffen in the Silver Jubilee Cup, but the horse ran second last. He was only in the district for three-and-a-half hours but reportedly took over the pilot's seat of the RAAF plane for his flying visit to Warrnambool.
"Few people realised he landed the royal aircraft at the Mailors Flat airport," The Standard reported.
His arrival was too much for one elderly royal fan who had waited almost half-an-hour to catch a glimpse of the prince that she fainted as he walked towards her.
But as a result of her fainting spell, she got her wish when he stopped to talk to her.
Prince Charles was greeted at the airport by Prime Minister Malcolm Fraser - the former member for Wannon - as well as then town clerk Vern Robson whom he recognised straight away.
It wasn't the first time Mr Robson had organised a royal visit, having accompanied the prince during a trip to Bendigo in October 1974 when he worked for the council there.
At Tower Hill the prince was greeted by thousands of children, and he asked the waiting band to play a country and western tune.
Residents lined the roads to catch a glimpse as he travelled between Tower Hill, where he visited the natural history centre, and the racecourse.
"It was quite a memorable day," Mr Robson said.
"We had a wonderful reception for him out at Tower Hill with all of the school children from all of the local schools assembled.
"The weather was perfect and he enjoyed being able to meet so many of the students."
Mr Robson said it took a lot of organising for the royal visits, but it was worth it for the public.
He still has the official itinerary booklet from the visit.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.