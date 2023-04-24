'Hopeless' gap between housing needs and availability, says magistrate

A homeless man refusing to leave the city's police station cells because he had nowhere else to go has highlighted the "hopeless" gap between service needs and availability in the south-west.
The Warrnambool man, aged in his 50s, was arrested and charged with bail offences after failing to sign in at the police station on Wednesday.
He was expected to appear in Warrnambool Magistrates Court the next day but a Victoria Legal Aid lawyer told the court he was refusing to leave his jail cell.
The court heard that if released on bail again the man would have nowhere to live because he was homeless.
Magistrate Franz Holzer questioned the availability of services, stating the city's police station wasn't a hotel and its members had no obligation to provide housing.
The lawyer told the court The Salvation Army in Warrnambool was "overrun" and had no beds available.
"The best I've heard recently is that tents were being made available to some people," she said.
The court heard Brophy Family and Youth Services was unable to help as the man was aged over 25.
Mr Holzer said it was a "very sad" situation where someone had refused to leave the safety and security of a police cell because he had nowhere else to go.
"It's very disappointing to make that observation," the magistrate said.
"There is a real gap in services, it's hopeless ... it is tragically sad."
But the magistrate said he could not simply keep the man in the police station cells.
"The courts have to act in the best interests of everybody and I don't think keeping him in the cells is in his best interest, nor is it the police obligation to do that," he said.
The man was released on summons.
The Salvation Army was contacted for comment.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.