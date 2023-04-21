Cost of living pressures and the potential for an increase in university fees is pushing domestic students in Warrnambool onto the "verge of homelessness", a student coordinator says.
The indexation to inflation on HECS-HELP fees and vocational education loans is expected to increase by up to 7 per cent on June 1, in line with cost of living increases.
When a domestic student attends university, they can use the Australian government's Higher Education Contribution Scheme and Higher Education Loan Program to pay for their studies.
Anyone who earns more than $48,361 per year must then pay their HECS fees off, with the percentage to pay back increasing the more a person earnt.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics is set to release the indexation figure on April 26, when the March quarter inflation figures are revealed.
Deakin University Student Association Warrnambool campus coordinator Gurrattan Gaahlay said the students weren't happy about the increase.
Mr Gaahlay said despite some of the students being well supported financially, due to the cost of living, some had to get a second job to sustain themselves.
He said it was an unwanted stress. "In the reality of things no one is really happy," Mr Gaahlay said.
IN OTHER NEWS
"It will impact them in the future. The numbers are piling up."
Mr Gaahlay said there had been little explanation as to what the increase meant and the cost of living was getting "worse and worse".
"People are literally on the verge of homelessness," he said.
Mr Gaahlay said students were going into debt by studying because it was something they were passionate about, then they were going into jobs that may not pay enough to meet living standards.
He said the increase in fees would impact potential students' decision on attending university.
"People will move out of Warrnambool because of it and the number coming to Warrnambool will decline," Mr Gaahlay said.
"There's no incentive to come to Warrnambool because it's three-and-a-half hours from Melbourne and two hours from Geelong.
"They're leaving families to sustain themselves, this is not a good idea."
Mr Gaahlay said it also created a dilemma for students in what course they decided to study.
"There are incentives for medical degrees to come to Warrnambool," he said.
Mr Gaahlay said the increase could also result in parents telling prospective students from Melbourne not to study at a certain location because it might cost them more in the long run.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.