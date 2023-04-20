South-west health services are still being affected by COVID-19 cases, which in turn is having an impact on staff.
Cobden Health has confirmed two staff members tested positive to COVID-19 this week.
At South West Healthcare, an "unusually high amount" of cases over the past fortnight has reflected on staffing levels.
Cobden Health general manager Helen Paris said the duo had no adverse outcomes.
"We want the best for our residents and want to be open to the community," she said.
"Cobden Health keeps the community informed via Facebook."
All staff and visitors to health settings must wear masks and all close contacts must do a rapid antigen test 15 minutes before their shift and for the seven days after testing positive.
At SWH, an average of 12 patients per day over the past week to Thursday were COVID-19 positive, including people admitted for other health issues. The case numbers are now decreasing.
SWH chief executive officer Craig Fraser said visitors must wear a mask at the hospitals at all times, and not eat or drink in patient rooms. He encouraged anyone with COVID-19 symptoms to do a test.
"It's important not to ignore COVID symptoms and carry on with your normal life as this results in you spreading COVID," he said.
"If you have symptoms please test and follow the normal protocols if you're positive. The biggest message right now is, it's time to get a COVID booster again."
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
