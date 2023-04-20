The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Positive COVID cases at Cobden Health and South West Healthcare services

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated April 20 2023 - 4:52pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cobden Health general manager Helen Paris.
Cobden Health general manager Helen Paris.

South-west health services are still being affected by COVID-19 cases, which in turn is having an impact on staff.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.