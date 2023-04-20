The Standard
Camperdown district man pleads guilty to careless driving

By Jessica Howard
Updated April 20 2023 - 1:53pm, first published 11:00am
Motorist said he was in a 'killing mood' before attempting to run woman off road
A Camperdown district man who told his ex-partner he was in a "killing mood" before attempting to run her off the road has since admitted to owning unregistered firearms.

