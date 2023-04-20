Motorist said he was in a 'killing mood' before attempting to run woman off road

A Camperdown district man who told his ex-partner he was in a "killing mood" before attempting to run her off the road has since admitted to owning unregistered firearms.
The man, who cannot be named because that could identify the victim, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on April 20 to careless driving, unlawful assault and using a carriage service to harass.
The court heard the man and female victim were in a relationship for six months before he punched her to the jaw and head.
She ended the relationship and left to stay with her family in August 2022.
The court heard the man contacted the victim daily with some messages including derogatory and abusive content, and one claiming he was in a "killing mood".
The victim was later driven home by a family member and when approaching her house, she noticed the offender's car in her driveway.
The family member did not stop and kept driving.
The man followed, cutting them off at an intersection and narrowly avoiding a collision with another car.
The family member drove towards the Camperdown Roadhouse knowing it was fitted with security cameras.
The court heard the man kept trying to cut them off and they feared what he would do if he ran their car off the road.
The victim rang Camperdown police and was advised to drive straight to the station.
The man continued to follow them, stopping outside the police station and telling the victim she was "f****** dead".
He then reversed his car and drove away.
The court heard the man was jailed in October last year for 63 days after he admitted to possessing unregistered firearms.
He was released on an 18-month community correction order.
A correction officer told the court there were concerns about the man's ongoing drug use as well as his attitude towards his offending.
Tom Edwards, representing the offender, said his client didn't shy away from his drug use and acknowledged it needed to be addressed.
He said the man had relapsed after his release from jail.
Magistrate Franz Holzer accepted the driving pre-dated the firearm offences, which the man was jailed for, and that a sentence could have captured all of the offending back in October.
But he made it clear the offending was inappropriate and would have been concerning for the victim.
The man was convicted and fined $1200.
Support is available. Call 1800RESPECT 1800 737 732.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.