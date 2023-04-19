Nearly $4 million was pumped into the Moyne Shire economy over the March long weekend, new data has revealed.
Tourists flocked to the region for the Port Fairy Festival and spent up big at local businesses, the Spendmapp figures show.
The council's six caravan parks were close to capacity for the weekend as various events took place across the shire - headlined by the Port Fairy Folk Festival.
More than 8000 guests welcomed to council's two Port Fairy council run caravan parks.
Over the three-day long weekend - $3.97 million was spent across the shire - a 10 per cent increase on last year.
Almost $3.2 million of that spend was recorded in Port Fairy. Total local spend for the entire month across the shire was recoded at $15.4 million - a 22.96 per cent increase from the same time last year.
Of that figure, visitor spend was recorded at $11.2 million.
Moyne Shire mayor Karen Foster said it was fantastic to see such strong numbers and continued growth in visitor spending.
"There is always something happening in Moyne, and the continued increases in visitor spend shows that," she said.
"Port Fairy was buzzing for the Folk Festival weekend - the festival itself was a massive success and we have had nothing but positive feedback about the street fair which council and the Folk Festival committee collaborated on. Right across the shire spend figures either side of the long weekend were strong, which shows that Moyne is still a destination of choice.
"The best thing though is this data shows money spent at local businesses and when local business is strong and doing well - the whole community benefits."
Cr Foster said thanked shire staff for their efforts.
"While we provide financial support for many of these events each year through our festival and events fund - our teams also undertake a huge amount of work to ensure these festivals run smoothly," she said.
"From our works crews working additional hours to close roads, empty rubbish bins and clean public toilets, our planning department who spend hours providing necessary approvals for any temporary constructions, the environmental health team who conduct inspections to ensure compliance with food handling and other health and safety requirements, local laws who increase patrols and of course the events team who provide an untold amount of support to organisers."
She said the trend was expected to continue across April with school holidays and the Koroit Irish Festival driving strong visitation.
