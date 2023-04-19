The Standard
Nearly $4 million was pumped into the Moyne Shire economy over the March long weekend

Updated April 20 2023 - 10:39am, first published 9:41am
Nearly $4 million was pumped into the Moyne Shire economy over the March long weekend. More than 8000 people went to the council's two Port Fairy caravan parks over the Folkie weekend.
Nearly $4 million was pumped into the Moyne Shire economy over the March long weekend, new data has revealed.

