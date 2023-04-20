The owner of Warrnambool ninja gym HIIT Nation fears he will have to close the doors with the business struggling to overcome the impact of the pandemic.
And now the cost of living pressure for families is having a flow-on effect for the business which first opened its doors just weeks before being shutdown because of COVID-19 in 2020.
Matt Murray is putting out the call for help to keep the business afloat and said he needed help running the business and hoped to attract more trainers and more support from the community. He said he had been overwhelmed with support.
He said the pandemic coming so soon after launching the gym in the Ozone car park was starting to take its toll.
"I started the business right before COVID hit," Mr Murray said. "I built everything. I got shut down before we really had a chance to open. It was just bad timing. It's trying to get back on top after all that really.
"I'm a single bloke. I run this place by myself. It's very hard to do it all by yourself."
Mr Murray said while many businesses had moved on from the pandemic, his was still suffering from the effects of the lockdowns. And now because of the cost of living pressures, people were not booking as many birthday parties as they had been.
Mr Murray said he would love it if someone came on-board to help build up the business with him.
"We've got some massive plans for the place but I really need other people who want to see this continue in Warrnambool," he said.
Mr Murray takes all the classes himself and needs more trainers to come in and help out.
"We really need some trainers who are going to bring fresh ideas and fresh blood," he said.
The facility has proved popular with kids. "When they come in here it's nothing but fun. Everyone has a ball," Mr Murray said.
In July competitors from the gym will go to America.
"There's a heap happening here," he said.
A mini obstacle course race will be held next weekend as a fundraiser to help get competitors to America.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
