Police are seeking information after three houses being built were trashed, causing about $25,000 damage last weekend.
A Colac police spokesman said walls in the three homes were extensively damaged and would have to be re-plastered with one whole wall needing to be replaced.
He said it was suspected that youths were the offenders after scooter tracks were found at the homes.
"They were at lock up stage and just about ready for hand over to the new owners," he said.
"The offenders have basically kicked in the doors and then kicked holes in just about every wall."
The homes were in Wyuna Estate at Elliminyt , south of Colac.
The cost of the repairs has been estimated at between $20,000 and $25,000.
"We have so far found no witnesses. The damage was caused over the weekend and reported to police first thing on Tuesday morning," the police spokesman said.
"There was extensive damage caused. It's a significant crime. Anyone with information is requested to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
Warrnambool police had a report earlier this week of a major household fitting in a home under construction being stolen in Musgrove Street, off Hopkins Point Road.
The ceiling fan/damper was valued at $15,000 and stolen from the home which is at lock-up stage.
Anyone with information is requested o contact the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit on 5560 1153 or Crime Stoppers.
