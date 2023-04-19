The Standard
Police call for information after three homes being built extensively damaged

By Andrew Thomson
Updated April 20 2023 - 9:47am, first published 9:43am
Plaster walls were kicked in at three Colac district homes. This is a file image.
Police are seeking information after three houses being built were trashed, causing about $25,000 damage last weekend.

