Couple caught in stolen car, search locates $10,000 cash and ice

A Camperdown couple in a stolen car have been remanded in custody, the man charged with trafficking ice after being found with $10,000 cash.
Camperdown police intercepted a stolen vehicle in Camperdown which was being driven by the 31-year-old woman on Wednesday night about 8.30pm.
A search located $10,000 in cash and 10 grams of crystal methylamphetamine with a street value of about $8000.
The 42-year-old man was already on bail after a raid at his Camperdown home on March 17 during which police officers located a firearm.
He was then charged with possessing a firearm in breach of a prohibition order, being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, possessing ice and being in possession of a controlled weapon.
He was bailed on March 20 to reappear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on April 20.
The man's new charges are headlined with trafficking and possession of methamphetamine as well as possessing the proceeds of crime and bail offences.
He will appear in Warrnambool court on Thursday for a bail/remand hearing after being remanded in custody overnight.
The woman was also arrested, interviewed, charged with driving a stolen car and she was also remanded in custody to appear in the Warrnambool court on Thursday.
