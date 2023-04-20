Two key position players will strengthen North Warrnambool Eagles' line-up as it looks to bounce back from a 10-goal round two loss.
Dylan Parish and Reece Scoble come in for the Eagles ahead of their home clash against Camperdown, alongside teenager Harry Keast. Parish and Keast were last seen in the Eagles' senior grand final side, while Scoble, who has previously played seniors, featured solely in reserves in 2022.
"They're three pretty good ins," Eagles coach Adam Dowie said. "Particularly Dylan and Reece, who will give us a bit of key position stock, just a bit of strength at opposite ends of the ground."
The inclusion of Parish, who kicked 31 goals from 11 games in 2022, will help free up fellow forward Nick Rodda, while Keast, who previously played through the wing, could spend time as an inside midfielder after lining up in that position for the GWV Rebels this year.
"He's fit and strong, he spends a lot of time away from game day working on all aspects of his own game," Dowie said of Keast. "The plan was always, he was going to go and play as an inside midfielder."
North is without skipper Adam Wines (suspension) until round five, while Dowie hopes Nathan Vardy (MCL strain) will also be right to return by then.
South Warrnambool is without defender Jeremy Mugavin for its cross-town rivalry game against Warrnambool, while VFL-listed duo Jay Rantall and Archie Stevens return to the state league after best-on-grounds performances for the Roosters last round.
Coach Mat Battistello confirmed Mugavin had a swollen ankle following the team's 72-point round two win against the Magpies.
"Jezza, bit of a disappointing one, did it in the last 10 minutes," Battistello said. "He's been in outstanding form since he's come back (to the club)."
Meanwhile, Camperdown and Cobden have named under 18.5 players Jonty Lafferty and Rhys Unwin for respective senior debuts, with Bombers ruck Mark Marriott also to return for the team's clash against Terang Mortlake.
Port Fairy has three forced changes for its meeting with Koroit, losing Colin Harwood (quad), Zeb McKenna (hamstring) and Murray Staude (broken finger).
Kurt Smith, Mitchell Ryan and Riley Riordan have been named.
The Saints will welcome back two GWV Rebels talents in Connor Byrne and Mitch Lloyd in a boost for its forward line.
HAMPDEN LEAGUE ROUND THREE
Port Fairy v Koroit
Port Fairy
B: S.Robinson, S.Lucardie, S.Lee
HB: G.Swarbrick, M.Sully, A.Mcmeel
C: T.Opperman, K.Mercovich, J.hopper
HF: O.Myers, T.Macilwain, D.Gunning
F: O.Pollock, R.Mohan, J.Rowan
R: J.Bartlett, J.Forrest, L.Gunning
Int: I.Martin, R. Riordan, M. Ryan, K.Smith
Emg: J. Duncan
Koroit
B: N.Rentsch, T.Baulch, T.Martin
HB: A.Pulling, T.Mckenry, W.Petersen
C: J.Whitehead, C.Nagorcka, J.Lloyd
HF: P.O'Sullivan, J.McCosh, W.Couch
F: J.Neave, F.Robb, D.Mooney
R: W.Black, M.Petersen, L.Hoy
Int: J.Gow, T.Waterson, C.O'Donnell, J.Block
Emg: C.Byrne, M.Lloyd
Warrnambool v South Warrnambool
Warrnambool
B: J.Chittick, R.Warfe, E.Boyd
HB: L.Bidmade, S.Cowling, N.Hooker
C: D.Mccorkell, W.Lord, O.Opperman
HF: J.Turland, H.Ryan, H.Morgan-Morris
F: D.Weymouth, S.Lampton, M.Bidmade
R: J.Bell, R.Jansen van beek, T.Ludeman
Int: D.Graham, C.Hoffmann, L.Cody, L.Worden
Emg: R.Mast, J.Turland, A.Radley
South Warrnambool
B: T.Williamson, H.Lee, P.Anderson
HB: S.Thompson, I.Thomas, X.Mitchem
C: D.Nicholson, J.Henderson, M.McCluggage
HF: S.Kelly, W.White, M.Irving
F: B.Osborne, R.Henderson, J.Saunders
R: N.Thompson, B.Rantall, S.Beks
Int: X.Farley, F.Wilkinson, S.Lenehan, J.Maher
Cobden v Terang Mortlake
Cobden
B: J.Worboys, J.Fowler, T.Anderson
HB: Z.Green, R.Unwin, S.Thow
C: C.Darcy, J.Williamson, T.Spokes
HF: N.Mounsey, C.Koroneos, J.Hutt
F: B.Mahoney, J.Hammond, P.Smith
R: M.Marriott, P.Pekin, G.Rooke
Int: O.Darcy, L.Cahill, J.Hickey, H.Robertson
Emg: L.Smith
Terang Mortlake
B: H.Roberts, L.Wareham, H.Porter
HB: K.Johnstone, D.Hobbs, J.Hay
C: A.Moloney, D.Kenna, I.Kenna
HF: J.Arundell, S.Mclean, M.Arundell
F: S.Carlin, R.Buck, S.Crawley
R: X.Vickers, G.Bourke, R.Hutchins
Int: D.Jones, L.McConnell, W.Kain, W.Rosas
North Warrnambool Eagles v Camperdown
North Warrnambool Eagles
B: L.Wines, B.keast, C.Grundy
HB: D.Parish, T.Batten, B.Jenkinson
C: D.Bermingham, M.Wines, L.Kenna
HF: J.Johnstone, F.Jones, J.Greene
F: S.McKinnon, Z.Timms, N.Rodda
R: A.Noske, J.BERMINGHAM, J.Grundy
Int: J.O'Brien, R.Scoble, J.Lewis
Camperdown
B: S.Bradshaw, A.McBean, B.Richardson
HB: B.Draffin, R.Arnold, L.O'Neil
C: H.Sumner, J.Dundon, C.Lucas
HF: D.Absalom, J.O'Neil, H.Sinnott
F: S.Gordon, J.Place, C.Spence
R: W.Rowbottom, Z.Sinnott, T.Kent
Int: M.Sinnott, N.Jones, J.Baird, H.Gordon
Portland Tigers v Hamilton Kangaroos
Portland Tigers
B: H. Kerr, P. Procter, J. Wilson
HB: D. Campbell, K. Edwards, J. Edwards
C: T. Murrell, T. Jennings, K. Richardson
HF: J. Dunlop, M. Curtis, S. Hampshire
F: B. Schwarz, W. Hunter, C. Peters
R: D. Denboer, D. Falcone, S. Peck
Int: L. Goldby, L. Leonard, D. Bell, C. Piergrosse
Hamilton Kangaroos
B: J.Hickey, N.Herrmann, C.Pither
HB: Z.Burgess, L.Barnes, J.Slabbert
C: C.Alexander, R.Gill, R.Sigley
HF: D.White, T.Morris, L.Urquhart
F: D.Russell, J.Whyte, H.Cook
R: M.McMeel, C.Whyte, B.Hicks
Int: E.Knight, B. Starkie, L. Uebergang, W. Povey
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
