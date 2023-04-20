The Standard
Hampden league round three teams: Eagles bolster key position ranks, Roosters lose defender to injury

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated April 20 2023 - 9:07pm, first published 8:30pm
North Warrnambool Eagles' Dylan Parish will play his first game of the season on Saturday. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Two key position players will strengthen North Warrnambool Eagles' line-up as it looks to bounce back from a 10-goal round two loss.

