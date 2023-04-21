South Warrnambool teenager Will White believes an underwhelming round one performance was the motivation he needed to step up and become a forward threat in the Hampden league in recent weeks.
The 19-year-old starred with four goals for the Roosters against Camperdown last week, eight days after booting six majors in what was a starring role during the club's Good Friday win over Koroit.
White still managed two goals in the Roosters' season-opening win against Port Fairy - taking his goal tally to a league best 12 - but felt he was able to build on his game in subsequent rounds.
"I wasn't happy with my first week at South but that probably motivated me a bit more to build on my game and learn a bit more," White told The Standard. "It led to me having confidence in my next couple games."
White said a conversation last year with Roosters coach Mat Battistello helped after he felt he was missing goals he should have kicked.
"He's (Mat) amazing in the fact that he's the calibre of the coach that he is, he knows the game so well," White said. "I was probably even, at the start of the season in VFL practice matches missing goals I wasn't happy about. It was changing the way I go about it and understanding not everything is going to go your way.
"Just knowing when I'm stepping out on that field I've done the work."
White, a former GWV Rebel, earned his first VFL contract at Carlton earlier this year, with a strong pre-season paying dividends already.
"I sort of came into it knowing I wanted to play good footy," he said of his goals this year. "I knew if I was able to train well using the good facilities Carlton have after their redevelopments to get the best out of myself, I set myself to have a few big weeks in the Hampden league and build on that."
An army of supporters have been helping White take his games to new levels, as he credits the like of Battistello, Carlton VFL coach Luke Power, South Warrnambool recruit Dan Nicholson and the Stevens - Archie, George and dad Sam - for their help.
White knows competition for spots at the Blues will be tough this season, but he is embracing the opportunity to train under coach Power, and alongside other small forwards such as Ned Cahill and Ben Crocker.
"I'm trying to soak it all in... and I'm absolutely loving it," he said. "I'm probably honing in on my defensive work, as much as I'm getting rewards off the back of other people's work."
White said South Warrnambool was focused solely on building on its form against Warrnambool on Saturday. The Roosters are 3-0 to start the year, with White deeming his team's 2022 preliminary final loss to North Warrnambool Eagles as "the spark" they needed to get a better understanding of where the group was at.
"A defeat like that obviously hits pretty hard but I think we're pretty motivated to play the top sides," he said. "I think off the back of that it led to setting better standards in pre-season and built on the top of an already good culture."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
