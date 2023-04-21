The Standard
Home/Sport/HFNL

South Warrnambool's Will White leads Hampden league goalkicking after three rounds

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated April 21 2023 - 11:45am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Warrnambool's Will White leads the Hampden league for goals after three rounds. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
South Warrnambool's Will White leads the Hampden league for goals after three rounds. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

South Warrnambool teenager Will White believes an underwhelming round one performance was the motivation he needed to step up and become a forward threat in the Hampden league in recent weeks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.