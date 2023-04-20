Less than half of the 200 property owners that were sent letters about Warrnambool City Council's new $400 short-stay accommodation charge have paid up.
The letters were sent to 196 property owners in Warrnambool with registration and payment due last Friday, April 14.
But corporate strategies director Peter Utri said 83 owners of short-stay accommodation had so far paid the $400 fee.
Another 25 have advised the council their properties were no longer operating as short-stay accommodation.
The change came into effect after a council vote in February which introduced the local law and also came with a list of rules.
Owners who didn't receive a letter but operated short-stay accommodation premises were also required to register their property with the council under the new local laws.
"We're really pleased with the response so far and we're encouraging compliance rather than moving to enforcement at this stage," Mr Utri said.
The new $400 charge has brought $33,200 into council coffers so far.
"As with all income generated by council, the revenue from the short-stay accommodation fee will go towards the provision of council services," Mr Utri said.
"An important impetus behind the fee was to create a level playing field where all providers of commercial accommodation were making a contribution to maintaining the amenity of our city."
The charge has upset those who rent out their homes occasionally, such as during the May Races, with one telling The Standard last week they were not going to pay.
A room or part of a house that was rented for short-stay accommodation for less than 30 consecutive days must be registered. For those who fail to register or pay the $400 fee, a first offence would likely attract a minimum of three penalty points - about $500. There are larger fines for continued breaches.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
