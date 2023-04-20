The Standard
Dozens of Warrnambool property owners pay new $400 holiday fee

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated April 21 2023 - 9:20am, first published 9:00am
A new $400 holiday fee has been paid by 83 property owners who run short-stay accommodation, bringing in more than $33,000 to council so far.
A new $400 holiday fee has been paid by 83 property owners who run short-stay accommodation, bringing in more than $33,000 to council so far.

Less than half of the 200 property owners that were sent letters about Warrnambool City Council's new $400 short-stay accommodation charge have paid up.

