Warrnambool hospitality venues need staff ahead of May Racing Carnival

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated April 20 2023 - 5:32pm, first published April 19 2023 - 5:00pm
About 30,000 people are expected to attend the May Racing Carnival with many of those heading out afterwards to the city's restaurants and hotels. Some city hospitality venues continue to look for staff to help fill vacancies ahead of the event.
Warrnambool hospitality venues are "screaming for staff" ahead of one of the city's busiest weeks of the year, the May Racing Carnival.

