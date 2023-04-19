Warrnambool hospitality venues are "screaming for staff" ahead of one of the city's busiest weeks of the year, the May Racing Carnival.
Hotel Warrnambool owner Steve Phillpot said it had limited staff numbers for the carnival and had reduced the restaurant's seating due to staff shortages.
"We have to limit what we offer," Mr Phillpot said. "There's no use trying to offer the full tilt because then you'll have problems in service and products. We endeavour to give the best service we can so in order to do that we have to scale down."
Mr Phillpot said it was unable to operate at pre-COVID levels because he no longer had the same staff numbers and there was "nothing in reserve" if someone was sick or couldn't work.
"We only open the restaurant four nights a week because of staff shortages and there's nothing coming through the system," he said.
the hotel has various roles available with advertisements over the past 18 months failing to attract employees.
"There doesn't seem to be anyone out there," he said. "Maybe people don't want to work nights anymore. Everyone's looking, it's not just hotels, restaurants and cafes. It's everyone."
Images Restaurant Cafe and Cocktail Bar owner Jonathan Dodwell is looking for a delivery driver, a dish-washer and a waitress.
"I think you'll find every single person in this town is looking for at least one or two people," Mr Dodwell said. "I'd be surprised if you come across anyone who isn't. I'm the same as everyone else. I could do with one or two in certain positions."
The Whalers Hotel owner Alister Porter has gathered its carnival workforce but continues to look for staff.
"We're good this year," Mr Porter said. "We're very lucky. We got organised early. If it had have been a week or two ago we would have needed some but we've called around and pulled together enough staff for the carnival."
The Hairy Goat owner Jade Kelson said he was grateful to be well staffed for the carnival and beyond, a far cry from last year when he advertised for 12 months and "didn't get one resume".
Holding onto his team in the quieter months in anticipation of busier times has put them in a good position.
"I'm very lucky," Mr Kelson said. "I've got really good staff but everybody is in dire straights. Hospitality is absolutely screaming for staff.
"I've had people ask us do we have any staff, do we know of anyone or if anyone comes in can you send them down our way. It's definitely not as bad as it was but it's still bad."
Mark McIlroy is the co-owner of Rafferty's Tavern, The Flying Horse Bar and Brewery and Frolic Lane, where they're looking for experienced bar and floor staff.
"We're pretty good," Mr McIlroy said. "I'm looking for more staff at Frolic but we could always do with a few more at each place.
"It's not too bad, we're OK. Everyone's struggling in every industry. Hopefully they all want to come back and work soon."
Bojangles owner Simon Mugavin said it was looking for chefs and apprentices but was "travelling quite well". "Staff are starting to come out of the woodwork which is good," Mr Mugavin said. "On a whole everyone's going to get by but it's just filling those holes sometimes. It's hard if someone's sick."
Bohemia Cafe owner Steve Hickman has just hired three new staff and a head chef after advertising for the past couple of months. "Maybe it's turning around a bit," Mr Hickman said.
Phoenix Cafe Bar and Catering has been contracted to provide catering at the races, employing additional casual staff to join the team. It will close its Koroit Street doors during the carnival to concentrate on the event.
About 200 staff will work on course across the three-day carnival but interim CEO Carl Hufer said it was fortunate to fill most of them.
