Childbirth hasn't traditionally been an experience where the mother-to-be exercised much control over how things happened.
Medical experts have called the shots, for the good of the mother and baby.
But more and more women, while acknowledging the importance of medical expertise, are clawing back some agency in the decision-making process and charting the course of their own births.
Warrnambool mother Michaelie Clark is expecting her second child in just two weeks' time.
When she had her first child, Maggie, almost two years ago, she wanted the experience to be "natural", no drugs and no medical intervention like forceps, suction or surgery.
She said having her baby in a hospital setting made her natural birth plan difficult.
"I prepared as best as I could for a natural birth but still got worn down by the policies that come with the system," Ms Clark said.
"I went into labour naturally and got through it without pain relief, but I was getting interrupted a lot, with lots of checking from staff."
Hospitals have strict evidence-based protocols for delivering a baby once the mother's cervix is fully dilated, after which the clock starts ticking.
Ms Clark said the pressure to get her baby delivered within a certain time made it more difficult for her.
"All the checking interrupted my pushing, and then I had one intervention, which then necessitated another, ending up with forceps, an episiotomy and antibiotics, all of which I didn't want," she said.
"Since that happened I had a lot of flow on effects for my physical and mental health. It all affected my bonding with the baby, and breastfeeding and that sort of thing."
This time around, Ms Clark plans to have her baby at home.
"I really want that natural birth and that special life experience this time around and the only way that I can do that is to manage the process and have just people I trust around me - two midwives and my husband," she said.
"You have the options with home-birth. I want to be in control of my own body, let it do what it's designed to do."
Independent midwife Mary Ewen will be overseeing the home-birth; she is the only person in south-west Victoria who offers the service.
"I've been doing home-births in the south-west for 23 years now," Ms Ewen said. "I'm the the only alternative choice to hospital because there's no birthing centre down this way."
Home-births are still rare in the region. Ms Ewen said she delivered about 12 babies a year at home, while 745 babies were delivered at Warrnambool Base Hospital alone in 2022.
But she said interest was growing.
"Women find me for a variety of reasons, but there are three main ones," Ms Ewen said.
"I do water births, which South West Healthcare doesn't offer at this point; they also find me if they've had a negative experience in hospital and want more say in what they're doing; and a lot of women just feel safer or more comfortable at home."
Ms Ewen said home-birth certainly wasn't for everyone, and was only appropriate for low-risk pregnancies, a risk determined by examination from an obstetrician early in the pregnancy. But she said it was important for many women.
"I started offering home-birth because I felt women needed a choice," she said.
"I have a good relationship with doctors at the (Warrnambool) hospital and they know I'll transfer people if they need it. I think they know I'm a safe practitioner. There's a whole profile for being a private midwife, so you have to tick all those boxes."
But home-birth is far from the only way for expecting mothers to take more control of their pregnancy.
Osteopath Haylee Finn works exclusively with mothers and babies, such is the growing demand for her services.
"We see mostly second or third time mothers who are looking for a different experience and have a bit more knowledge about their bodies and what they can do to improve their outcomes," Ms Finn said.
"We look at the kinds of postures that will help a baby move through a mother's pelvis, so they have the best chance of a healthy, natural birth."
Ms Finn said her clientele was surprisingly diverse.
"I feel like I'm servicing lots of different women with lots of different approaches to their pregnancy and childbirth," she said.
"In this pregnancy journey there's lots of broad guidelines to follow, but very few that offer individualised care. The system just can't offer that, so what we do is really complementary."
Emily Hallam offers pregnancy and post-partum support, having worked for many years as a doula, and agreed alternative approaches were filling the gaps in the system.
"I think for a lot of women there's a growing awareness that there's extra support available and the emotional education and practical support offered by practitioners like doulas is complementary to the care they'd receive from hospitals," Ms Hallam said.
Like Ms Finn, she said many of the women who sought her out were looking for more individualised support, care or advice.
Midwife Sarah Searle works in the hospital system, but has branched out on the side in the field of "hypnobirthing".
"The name makes it sound pretty out there, but really it's about positive thinking and preparing for the birth mentally," Ms Searle said.
"There's often a fear factor of coming in to pregnancy which can really hinder the birth process, so it's about trying to take away that fear as best we can."
Ms Searle said it was about giving the woman and her partner a "toolkit" to help them whether it was a smooth birth or a complicated one. "It really helps reduce the chance of a traumatic experience," she said.
"People get put off by the term 'hypnobirthing', and I get a lot of blokey men who get dragged along to the class rolling their eyes, but they're often the ones that get the most out of it."
Two weeks out from her due date, Ms Clark said the individualised support she'd received had made a huge difference to her second pregnancy.
"It's just the nature of the system that women are being squeezed into this standard process, but every woman is different and every pregnancy is different," she said.
