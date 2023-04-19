Finding out you're going to captain your country in a football match isn't a typical 18th birthday present but for George Stevens it was one that he will cherish for a long time.
On Friday the South Warrnambool talent was preparing to represent the AFL Academy in a game in Mount Barker on Saturday, when he was told he would skipper the team filled with Australia's best draft prospects.
"It was an absolute shock, I found out on Friday, the night of my birthday and obviously we played Saturday, so (it was) a little bit of an icing of the cake on the birthday," Stevens said.
"(It was an) absolutely amazing experience and (leadership is) something that I really pride myself on and something that I really try to develop in any facet of my life, at school and in footy as well.
"So to be able to be given that opportunity at an Australian level was certainly something that I'm very, very grateful for and certainly very proud of."
As part of a four-day camp, the Academy faced off against Port Adelaide's SANFL side, with the Academy falling short by just 13 points against their more mature opponents.
Stevens, playing as a defender, collected 19 disposals to go with six rebound 50s while conceding significant height to some opponents.
He admitted it took time to adjust to the level but said it was an "amazing experience" that taught him valuable lessons.
"I played a deeper back role so I was playing on some key forwards for them and certainly learnt a lot about body positioning," he said.
"In particular body positioning and how to best position yourself in one-on-one contests.
"It took a little bit to adjust to the game but once I adjusted to my role I was really happy with my offensive game. There's certainly work to be done on the defensive side of the game but I took a lot of learnings from it"
The clash was only Stevens fourth game of competitive football in over a year due to an ACL injury, with the first three coming in this season's Coates Talent League.
Usually a big-bodied midfielder, Stevens has been eased back into the Rebels line-up as a defender, where he has averaged 25 disposals per game. His knee has been holding up well so far, with the move to the back-line showcasing his skill-set and helping his body re-adjust to the rigours of football.
"(It's) just a good way to get back into the game, I can see the game in front of me and as well it sort of shows one of my strengths in terms of being able to use the ball by foot and make good decisions with it," he said.
"It's a position that I love to play but speaking to my coach David Loader I think as the year goes on I'll look to potentially move to inside midfielder but I'm happy to play anywhere. I'm just happy being back playing footy."
Stevens' stint on the sidelines through injury was by no means a waste, with the teen discovering and developing his passion for leadership.
The youngster is reaping the rewards of an coaching stint under South Warrnambool senior coach Mat Battistello last year.
"The opportunity that Batters gave me throughout that period, the growth that I got from that was extreme," he said. "(It's) something that I'll cherish forever and something that'll hold me in very, very good stead for whatever I do for the next stage of my life.
I learnt so much from a leadership point of view and the confidence to be a leader, particularly at such a young age having to speak to some guys who were a lot older than me, a lot more experienced than me.
Being able to find the confidence to do that, it's held me in very, very good stead for when I get in a situation like playing for Australia and I can stand up there and do a speech to 30 other blokes."
