The Standard
Home/Sport/HFNL

South Warrnambool's George Stevens reflects on captaining AFL Academy side against SANFL outfit

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated April 19 2023 - 8:05pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Warrnambool's George Stevens representing the AFL Academy against Port Adelaide's SANFL side. Picture by Getty Images
South Warrnambool's George Stevens representing the AFL Academy against Port Adelaide's SANFL side. Picture by Getty Images

Finding out you're going to captain your country in a football match isn't a typical 18th birthday present but for George Stevens it was one that he will cherish for a long time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.