South-west Coast MP Roma Britnell has launched a web portal for residents to report damage to their vehicles caused by Victoria's dangerous and dilapidated road network.
The 'Report a Road' web portal prompts visitors to describe the damage to their vehicle, the total repair costs and attach a photo so Ms Britnell "can take it to the Premier".
"Report a Road is a crucial tool for south-west coast residents to hold the Andrews government accountable for maintaining the Victorian road network," Ms Britnell said.
"Our roads are in a terrible state and it's time the Andrews Labor government did something about it."
Ms Britnell claims she will raise these damage reports with the Premier and the Minister for Roads Melissa Horne.
"The damage details provided by Report a Road is one way we can embarrass Daniel Andrews into action," Ms Britnell said.
The web portal can be accessed via romabritnell.com.au/report-a-road.
