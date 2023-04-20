The Standard
South-west Coast MP Roma Britnell launches web portal for drivers to report damage caused by Victoria's roads

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
Updated April 20 2023 - 12:31pm, first published 12:00pm
South-west MP Roma Britnell has launched a 'Report a Road' web portal. Picture file
South-west Coast MP Roma Britnell has launched a web portal for residents to report damage to their vehicles caused by Victoria's dangerous and dilapidated road network.

