A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following an incident on a farming property at Gorae West on Wednesday afternoon.
A Victoria Police spokeswoman told The Standard police and emergency services responded to an incident on April 19.
"It is believed a man was crushed between a truck and a loading ramp at a farming property on Heath Road about 1.10pm," the spokeswoman said.
"The 37-year-old South Australian man was conveyed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
"Worksafe is investigating the incident."
A WorkSafe spokesman confirmed it was notified of the incident and sent inspectors to the scene in the afternoon.
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman told The Standard paramedics were called to the incident, before transporting the man to Portland hospital with upper body injuries in a critical condition.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.